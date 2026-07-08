Euronews launches Kazakh language broadcasting

Euronews is launching a new channel broadcasting its global content in the Kazakh language. It will also be the first Central Asian language to be added to the media’s worldwide broadcasting network.

The channel will feature Euronews’ international news coverage, produced by the broadcaster’s multinational editorial team, translated into Kazakh. The content will be available on television as well as across digital platforms, including YouTube.

During a launch event in Astana on Tuesday, Euronews chairman Pedro Vargas David said: “Euronews’ Kazakh language channel is not a new or another local media in Kazakhstan, it is an international news channel broadcasting in Kazakh, with a distinct value proposition to our audiences, to offer them the full facts of all global events with Euronews’ general purpose of contributing to well informed societies.”

Kazakhstan’s First Vice Minister of Culture and Information Kanat Iskakov said that “having Euronews here and launching Kazakhstan’s broadcasting will sincerely serve our nation, conveying news and everything that is happening in the world, now in the Kazakh language.”

In 2024, Euronews signed a partnership agreement with Kazakhstan. The agreement was followed by the opening of an editorial hub in Astana and a newsroom in Almaty. Shortly thereafter, the broadcaster also opened bureaus in Tashkent and Baku.

The Kazakh-language service will become Euronews’ 20th language operation, bringing together the network’s 14 language services and six franchise channels.

Euronews is also expanding its team of experienced journalists in Astana and Almaty to strengthen coverage of developments in Kazakhstan and support the broadcaster’s newly launched Kazakh-language service.

In addition to covering the daily Kazakhstan and Central Asian news events, the team also produces Kazakhstan-based current affairs programmes broadcast worldwide, such as Modern Nomads, East-West Connect, and Voices of Central Asia. ///nCa, 8 July 2026 (based on Euronews materials)