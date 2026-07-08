A ceremony dedicated to the birthday of the outstanding Belarusian poet, playwright, and publicist Yanka Kupala (1882–1942) was held in the Turkmen capital.

On 7 July, representatives of the diplomatic corps laid flowers at the monument to the classic writer, located on the territory of the Magtymguly Fragi Memorial Complex.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to Turkmenistan, Stanislav Chepurnoy, attended the event. In his speech, the head of the diplomatic mission emphasized the scale of the writer’s personality.

“Yanka Kupala is a bright representative of Belarusian literature of the early 20th century—a poet, publicist, playwright, literary critic, and translator,” Stanislav Chepurnoy noted.

A highlight of the event was the recitation of Yanka Kupala’s famous poem “Spadchyna” (“Heritage”) in the Turkmen language.

The translation of this iconic work of Belarusian literature was completed by Begul Baldjanova, a native of the city of Bayramaly in the Mary velayat. Begul is a graduate of the Belarusian State University and the Grand Prix winner of the prestigious competition “Pesnyary of the Belarusian Land.”

It is symbolic that the translation was crafted by a graduate of BSU—a university that Yanka Kupala himself helped establish.

Yanka Kupala was the first to be officially awarded the title of People’s Poet of Belarus.

The solemn event and the rendition of Belarusian poetry on Turkmen soil served as another testament to the enduring humanitarian ties and mutual respect for the historical and literary heritage of Turkmenistan and Belarus. /// nCa, 8 July 2026