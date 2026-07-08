UN Human Rights strengthens disability rights advocacy and inclusive communication in Turkmenistan

UN Human Rights Central Asia (OHCHR) organized a series of workshops in Ashgabat from 30 June to 2 July to strengthen disability rights advocacy and promote inclusive communication in line with the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD). The events brought together journalists and government press officers, content creators, representatives of organizations of persons with disabilities (OPDs), civil society activists, bloggers, to advance understanding of rights-based approaches to disability and media representation. The advocacy sessions were facilitated by Ms. Xenia Simincuic, Human Rights Officer from the UN Human Rights Office in Moldova.

The programme began on 30 June with a workshop for journalists, content creators, government press officers and independent media portals dedicated to the principles of the UN Convention of the Rights of Perons with Disabilities and international standards related to covering the disability and inclusion in the media. Participants examined how language, images and media narratives influence public perceptions and can either reinforce stereotypes or contribute to greater inclusion.

The programme also featured presentations by UNICEF on its work on mental health and psychosocial well-being for children and young people. The presentation highlighted the importance of careful programme planning and meaningful community engagement.

“Media plays a key role in shifting perceptions and attitudes in our society towards people with disabilities, from a charity and medical approach to a human rights-based one,” said Xenia Siminciuc.

On 1 and 2 July, a two-day advocacy and communication workshop for representatives of civil society supporting persons with disabilities, youth activists with disabilities, bloggers and content creators. Guided by the principle “Nothing About Us Without Us,” participants explored human rights-based communication, digital advocacy and strategic campaigning to strengthen the promotion of the rights of persons with disabilities. The workshop encouraged participants to develop advocacy initiatives addressing accessibility, inclusion and the rights of persons with disabilities in Turkmenistan. Inclusive communication is not only about respectful language. It is also about ensuring that persons with disabilities participate as experts, advocates and decision-makers in public life.

“These workshops provided practical knowledge and new tools for advocacy. They strengthened my confidence to promote the rights of persons with disabilities and to raise awareness in my community about inclusion, accessibility and equal participation,” said Shabibi Osmanova, a participant in the workshop and disability rights advocate.

The workshops reinforced the principles of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, which recognizes the right of persons with disabilities to participate fully in public life, including through access to information and representation free from stereotypes.

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About the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD): The CRPD is an international human rights treaty that promotes, protects and ensures the full and equal enjoyment of all human rights and fundamental freedoms by persons with disabilities and promotes respect for their inherent dignity. Turkmenistan ratified the Convention in 2008. ///UN Turkmenistan, 6 July 2026