Uzbekistan and Belarus: Building a Dynamic New-Generation Partnership

Elvira Kadyrova

The partnership between Uzbekistan and Belarus is entering an exciting new phase — moving beyond traditional trade toward deep industrial cooperation, joint production, and shared prosperity. With complementary strengths and strong political will, the two nations are creating tangible opportunities for businesses, regions, and citizens alike.

Bilateral trade has shown remarkable momentum. In 2025, mutual trade reached $965 million, marking a 25% increase and a more than fivefold rise since 2017. Early 2026 data shows continued strong growth of 32%. Both sides have set an ambitious yet achievable target: $2 billion in trade turnover by 2030. This will be supported by a new joint program and Roadmap for 2026–2030 focused on expanding the range of goods, improving logistics, and promoting high-value-added products.

Uzbekistan’s exports to Belarus — including textiles, food products, plastics, and machinery — are expanding rapidly, while Belarus supplies quality agricultural machinery, equipment, and food products. The establishment of a Uzbekistan Trade House in Minsk will further boost this by serving as a permanent showcase and business hub for Uzbek goods.

Investment cooperation is equally impressive. Uzbekistan now hosts nearly 260 enterprises with Belarusian capital, while over 110 companies with Uzbek investment operate in Belarus.

Key success stories include:

The AGROMAX TECHNIC joint venture in Nurafshan with Minsk Tractor Works, localizing tractor production to modernize Uzbekistan’s agriculture.

joint venture in Nurafshan with Minsk Tractor Works, localizing tractor production to modernize Uzbekistan’s agriculture. High-voltage cable manufacturing in the Akhangaran copper cluster with Energokomplekt.

The UzShoes enterprise in Karshi advancing leather and footwear cooperation.

New horizons are opening in pharmaceuticals, food processing (dairy, fish, confectionery), smart agriculture technologies, electrical engineering, construction materials, and textiles. Projects such as livestock clusters in Belarus for targeted supplies to Uzbekistan illustrate innovative cross-border value chains.

This momentum is driven by high-level engagement. Regular meetings of the Intergovernmental Commission, the upcoming 3rd Interregional Forum in Minsk, business forums, and exhibitions like “Made in Belarus” in Tashkent and “Made in Uzbekistan” in Minsk are turning agreements into real projects. The planned visit of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Belarus is expected to deliver fresh impetus and new agreements.

The partnership stands out for its practicality and mutual benefit. Belarus contributes advanced industrial expertise and technology, while Uzbekistan offers a dynamic, fast-growing market and strong production potential. Together, they are building resilient supply chains, creating jobs, transferring knowledge, and strengthening their positions on regional and global markets.

As the world economy evolves, the Uzbek-Belarusian relationship exemplifies forward-looking cooperation — pragmatic, ambitious, and full of promise for both nations. The best chapters of this partnership are still being written. /// nCa, 8 July 2026