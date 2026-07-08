National Leader of Turkmenistan Receives Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister

On Tuesday, 7 July 2026, National Leader of the Turkmen people and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, met with Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, according to the State News Agency of Turkmenistan (TDH).

At the beginning of the meeting, Jabbarov emphasized that Azerbaijan highly values the strong and steadily developing bilateral relationship with Turkmenistan across a wide range of areas. He also conveyed greetings from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Berdimuhamedov reaffirmed that Turkmenistan attaches great importance to strengthening its friendly, brotherly, and good-neighborly relations with Azerbaijan. He noted that the two countries are united by shared historical and cultural traditions, mutual respect, and common spiritual values.

The sides highlighted that Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan maintain productive cooperation both bilaterally and within multilateral frameworks, particularly under the United Nations. Berdimuhamedov noted that regular high-level dialogue continues to create favorable conditions for expanding cooperation and underscored the importance of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov’s recent state visit to Azerbaijan.

He also expressed appreciation to the Azerbaijani side for presenting the vessel Dostluk as a gift to the Turkmen people.

During the meeting, Berdimuhamedov noted that Turkmenistan is actively preparing for the international environmental initiative “Ene-tebigat” (“Mother Nature”), which will be held in the country from 19 October to 30 November this year. The event is being jointly organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Care.

Concluding the meeting, both sides expressed confidence that relations between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan will continue to strengthen. ///nCa, 8 July 2026