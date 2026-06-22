President Serdar Berdimuhamedov Begins State Visit to Azerbaijan, Signaling New Momentum in Strategic Caspian Partnership

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov arrived in Azerbaijan on Monday for a state visit that both sides are expected to use to deepen cooperation across energy, transport, trade, and cultural exchanges.

His aircraft landed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where he was welcomed by Azerbaijani officials and members of the Turkmen delegation.

According to Turkmen state media (THP), the visit is intended to give fresh impetus to the traditionally close and brotherly relations between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan and elevate bilateral cooperation to a new level.

The visit comes after several months of intensive diplomatic engagement between the two Caspian nations. Azerbaijani media had reported in advance that a package of bilateral agreements was expected to be signed during Berdimuhamedov’s stay in Baku, reflecting the growing scope of cooperation between the two countries.

A Relationship Built on Strategic Convergence

Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan have transformed their relationship in recent years from cordial neighborly ties into an increasingly strategic partnership. According to Turkmen sources, the legal framework of bilateral relations now comprises 124 agreements covering political, economic, transport, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation.

The two countries maintain close coordination within the United Nations and other international organizations, while also promoting regional cooperation through trilateral frameworks involving Türkiye and Uzbekistan.

Recent diplomatic contacts illustrate the growing intensity of the relationship. In May, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov visited Ashgabat and met President Berdimuhamedov.

During those talks, both sides highlighted the dynamic development of political dialogue based on mutual trust and discussed expanding cooperation in transport, logistics, energy, trade, and other sectors. Azerbaijani officials also extended an invitation for Berdimuhamedov to visit Azerbaijan, a visit that has now materialized.

Energy and the Caspian Dimension

Energy cooperation remains one of the most strategically important pillars of Turkmen-Azerbaijani relations.

As two major hydrocarbon producers on the Caspian Sea, the countries have increasingly sought to coordinate their positions on energy transit and regional connectivity. The landmark agreement on the joint development of the Dostluk offshore field, signed earlier in the decade, helped remove a long-standing obstacle in bilateral relations and opened new opportunities for collaboration in the Caspian energy sector.

For Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan represents an important source of potential additional gas volumes that could eventually reach European markets through the Southern Gas Corridor. For Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan provides a natural gateway toward western energy markets through existing transport and pipeline infrastructure.

Although no major energy agreements have yet been announced from the current visit, observers expect energy cooperation to feature prominently in the discussions.

Transport and the Middle Corridor

Transport and logistics are emerging as another major area of partnership.

Both countries occupy critical positions along the Trans-Caspian East-West Middle Corridor, which is gaining international importance as an alternative trade route connecting China and Central Asia with the South Caucasus, Türkiye, and Europe.

The ports of Turkmenbashi International Seaport and Port of Baku form key links in this corridor. Growing cargo flows across the Caspian Sea have increased the strategic value of cooperation between Ashgabat and Baku in maritime transport, customs facilitation, and logistics infrastructure.

The importance of these transport links has grown further as Central Asian countries seek diversified access to international markets and supply chains.

Expanding Cultural and Humanitarian Ties

Beyond economics and infrastructure, cultural diplomacy has also become a prominent feature of bilateral relations.

Earlier this month, Azerbaijani Minister of Culture Adil Karimli visited Turkmenistan for the Days of Azerbaijani Culture. During his meeting with President Berdimuhamedov, both sides emphasized the importance of cultural cooperation in strengthening the bonds between the two Turkic nations.

Shared linguistic, historical, and cultural affinities continue to provide a strong foundation for expanding people-to-people contacts and humanitarian cooperation.

Regional Significance

The state visit carries significance beyond bilateral relations. It reflects the growing trend toward closer cooperation among the Caspian and Turkic states, particularly in the fields of transport connectivity, energy security, and regional trade.

Against the backdrop of changing Eurasian trade patterns and increasing international interest in the Middle Corridor, closer coordination between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan strengthens one of the most important links connecting Central Asia with the South Caucasus and Europe.

As President Berdimuhamedov begins his talks in Baku with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, expectations are high that the visit will produce new agreements and reinforce a partnership that is becoming an increasingly important element of the wider Eurasian connectivity landscape. /// nCa, 22 June 2026