Beyond Moscow and Kabul: What the Russia-Taliban Agreement Means for Central Asia

nCa Commentary

The military-technical cooperation agreement signed between Russia and the Taliban on 27 May 2026 has, understandably, been read mainly through the lens of Moscow’s deepening recognition of the Taliban government and the broader reconfiguration of Eurasian security after the US withdrawal.

Less attention has gone to a narrower but practical question: does this agreement actually serve the interests of the Central Asian states that sit closest to Afghanistan, and would bear the first costs of any spillover from it?

The available evidence — both the substance of the agreement and the parallel diplomatic activity unfolding in the region this June — suggests a cautiously positive answer, with several important qualifications.

A Buffer, Not a Bloc

The agreement, as reported, centres on military training, technical assistance, and defence-industrial cooperation rather than a mutual-defence treaty. For Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan, this distinction matters more than it might first appear. A formal alliance would have risked drawing Central Asian states into a binding security architecture not of their own choosing. A looser, capability-building arrangement instead positions Russia as a counterterrorism backstop against threats — chiefly Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISIS-K) — that Central Asian governments already regard as their most pressing external security concern, without requiring them to formally align with, or take ownership of, Moscow’s Afghanistan policy.

In effect, the agreement functions as a buffer rather than a bloc. If Russian assistance helps the Taliban authorities deny ISIS-K freedom of movement and reduces the likelihood of cross-border incursions or radicalisation networks reaching into the Ferghana Valley or southern Tajikistan, Central Asian states gain a security benefit they did not have to underwrite themselves. This is consistent with the emerging “division of labour” pattern in the region — Russia carrying security weight, China driving economic integration, and Central Asian states pursuing connectivity and trade largely on their own terms.

The View From the Region’s Own Diplomacy

What strengthens this assessment is not just the Russia-Taliban deal itself, but the volume of Central Asian-led diplomatic activity that has surrounded it in recent weeks, much of which has proceeded independently of Moscow.

From 4 to 6 June 2026, Uzbekistan hosted the second Termez Dialogue on Connectivity between Central and South Asia in Tashkent, under the theme “Peace, Connectivity, and Resilience.” The forum drew senior representatives from across Central and South Asia, China, Russia, the Gulf states, Iran, and Afghanistan, and placed particular emphasis on transport and transit links, the Afghanistan–Uzbekistan–Pakistan dialogue track, and regional trust-building.

Eldor Aripov, who heads Uzbekistan’s Institute for Strategic and Regional Studies, framed the platform’s purpose as creating “spaces of trust, joint development, and open dialogue” rather than new dividing lines — language that signals Tashkent’s preference for inclusive, non-bloc engagement with Kabul, distinct from Moscow’s security-first approach.

Ten days later, on 16 June, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs convened the first Forum of Think Tanks of Afghanistan, Central Asian Countries, and Azerbaijan in Kabul, bringing together strategic-studies institutions from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan.

Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi described the goal as moving relations beyond their current level toward “profound and sustainable convergence,” citing shared religious, civilisational, geographic, and economic ties. The agenda covered trade, transport and transit connectivity, investment, climate cooperation, and regional security — with participants also discussing the institutionalisation of future forums, suggesting this is intended as a recurring track-two channel rather than a one-off event.

Taken together, these two gatherings indicate that Central Asian states are not simply waiting on Russian security guarantees; they are actively building their own parallel channels of engagement with Kabul, focused on economic integration and connectivity. Afghan trade with Central Asian countries reportedly grew substantially in 2025, with imports rising sharply and exports nearly doubling, reinforcing Kabul’s pitch of itself as a transit bridge between Central and South Asia.

How the Pieces Fit Together

Read against this backdrop, the Russia-Taliban agreement looks less like an imposition on Central Asia and more like one layer in a multi-track regional architecture that Central Asian states are themselves helping to construct:

Russia supplies hard-security capacity-building aimed at containing ISIS-K and stabilising the Taliban’s hold on Afghan territory — reducing the risk of state collapse or ungoverned space on Central Asia’s southern flank.

supplies hard-security capacity-building aimed at containing ISIS-K and stabilising the Taliban’s hold on Afghan territory — reducing the risk of state collapse or ungoverned space on Central Asia’s southern flank. Central Asian states , led most visibly by Uzbekistan, pursue economic and connectivity integration through their own platforms (Termez Dialogue, the Think Tank Forum), giving them a stake in Afghan stability without ceding the diplomatic initiative to Moscow.

, led most visibly by Uzbekistan, pursue economic and connectivity integration through their own platforms (Termez Dialogue, the Think Tank Forum), giving them a stake in Afghan stability without ceding the diplomatic initiative to Moscow. China continues to anchor the economic dimension through trade normalisation and potential Belt and Road extension.

For Central Asia, the practical benefit of the Russia-Taliban arrangement is therefore indirect: it lowers the security premium Central Asian states would otherwise have to pay to manage instability on their border, freeing them to focus diplomatic and economic resources on connectivity projects that more directly serve their own development priorities.

Caveats

This assessment should not be read as unqualified endorsement. Several risks temper the picture:

First, deeper Russian security entrenchment in Afghanistan could, over time, narrow rather than widen Central Asian states’ strategic options, particularly if Moscow seeks to leverage its position to constrain Central Asian states’ own foreign-policy choices — a long-standing regional sensitivity given Soviet-era history.

Second, the benefit depends heavily on follow-through. Training and technical assistance agreements are easier to sign than to implement, and ISIS-K has shown resilience despite previous Taliban counterterrorism efforts.

Third, the Taliban government remains formally unrecognised by most of the international community, including by every Central Asian state. Economic and diplomatic engagement at the track-two and ministerial level — as seen at Termez and Kabul — does not yet amount to recognition, and Central Asian governments have so far been careful to keep these tracks distinct from any formal endorsement of Taliban rule, including on matters such as girls’ education and human rights, which continue to complicate fuller normalisation.

Finally, the pace of engagement is uneven across the region. Uzbekistan has moved furthest and fastest; Tajikistan, given its own historical tensions with the Taliban and its ethnic-Tajik constituency in northern Afghanistan, has been notably more cautious. Any assessment of “Central Asia” as a bloc benefiting uniformly from these developments overstates the region’s policy coherence.

Conclusion

On balance, the Russia-Taliban military-technical agreement appears to offer Central Asian states a net, if conditional, security benefit — chiefly by helping contain ISIS-K and reducing the risk of instability radiating northward — while leaving the more consequential work of regional integration to platforms that Central Asian states themselves are constructing, as seen in the Termez Dialogue and the new Kabul-based Think Tank Forum.

Whether this translates into durable regional stability will depend less on the text of the Moscow-Kabul agreement than on whether Central Asian-led economic and diplomatic engagement with Afghanistan continues to deepen on terms the region itself sets. /// nCa, 22 June 2026