Turkmenistan’s Parliament Receives Chinese Ambassador

Members of Turkmenistan’s Majlis (parliament) held a meeting with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of China, according to the parliament’s press service.

Both sides noted the dynamic growth of bilateral relations and expanding cooperation across multiple areas, including inter-parliamentary ties. Discussions emphasized the role of legislative engagement in supporting strategic joint projects and strengthening the broader partnership.

The parties also explored plans for an educational seminar for parliamentarians from Central Asian countries, to be organized by the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China. Participants highlighted the seminar’s significance for sharing legislative experience and advancing multilateral cooperation. /// nCa, 19 June 2026