UNDP, with GEF Support, Launches Small Grants Programme for Local Initiatives in the Aral Sea Basin

The project “Conservation and Sustainable Management of Land Resources and High Nature Value Ecosystems in the Aral Sea basin for Multiple Benefits”, implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in partnership with the Ministry of Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan and with financial support from the Global Environment Facility (GEF), announces the launch of a small grants programme to support local initiatives in Dashoguz and Lebap velayats.

The programme aims to promote sustainable management of land and water resources, restoration of degraded ecosystems, conservation of biodiversity, and strengthening the resilience of local communities in the Aral Sea Basin.

Registered non-governmental organizations and civil society organizations, as well as community initiative groups representing vulnerable population groups, are invited to participate.

Priority areas for support include sustainable pasture management, prevention of land degradation, water conservation, sustainable agriculture, afforestation and land reclamation, and the development of alternative sources of income, including initiatives led by women.

Projects should be implemented in the pilot areas of Dashoguz and Lebap velayats and demonstrate practical, measurable results for local communities and the environment.

Detailed information on eligibility criteria, application procedures, required documentation and submission deadlines is available on the UNDP Turkmenistan website: https://www.undp.org/turkmenistan/publications

/// nCa, 23 June 2026 (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan)