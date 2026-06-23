Turkmen Ambassador Visits Gomel State University in Belarus

Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Belarus, Nazarguly Shagulyyev, paid a working visit to Francisk Skorina Gomel State University, where he held discussions on academic cooperation and the educational experience of Turkmen students studying at the institution.

As reported by THP, the ambassador met with the university’s rector, Sergey Khakhomov. Their discussions focused on the current state of educational cooperation as well as opportunities to expand collaboration between higher education institutions in Turkmenistan and Belarus.

Among the topics considered were the possible introduction of joint academic programs and broader exchanges of experience between universities in the two countries.

During the visit, the ambassador also met with faculty members and students. Participants attended an exhibition organized by Turkmen students, featuring examples of traditional decorative arts, paintings, and elements of national folklore. A cultural performance by the “Ashgabat” artistic ensemble showcased traditional Turkmen dances.

Addressing the students, Ambassador Shagulyyev congratulated his fellow citizens on the upcoming 35th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s independence. The program concluded with a video presentation highlighting the country’s major socio-economic achievements and the results of its ongoing state development policies. /// nCa, 23 June 2026