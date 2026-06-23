Days of Magtymguly’s Poetry Held in Kyiv, Bringing Together Admirers of the Outstanding Turkmen Poet’s Work

From 11 to 20 June of this year, the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Ukraine, jointly with the Library named after Magtymguly in Kyiv, held the “Days of Magtymguly’s Poetry”, dedicated to the Day of Culture and Art Workers of Turkmenistan, as well as the Poetry of Magtymguly Fragi, as part of the events marking the 35th Anniversary of Turkmenistan’s Independence.

The events were held in online and offline formats and brought together representatives of the cultural and educational spheres, researchers of Magtymguly’s work, diplomats, scholars, writers, Turkmen students, teachers and pupils of general education and music schools of Kyiv’s Svyatoshyn district.

As part of the “Days of Magtymguly’s Poetry”, presentations were delivered by a researcher of the outstanding Turkmen poet’s work and a representative of the Embassy of Turkmenistan, who spoke about Magtymguly’s rich literary heritage, the philosophical depth of his works and the poet’s special significance in the spiritual life of the Turkmen people. It was noted that Magtymguly’s work is a living link between the past, present and future of Turkmenistan, an integral part of the world’s cultural heritage, while the poet himself is rightfully regarded as a spiritual mentor, a wise teacher and an exponent of the national self-awareness of the Turkmen people.

During the events, poems by Magtymguly were recited in Turkmen, Ukrainian, French and English by writers, philologists, teachers, schoolchildren and students. A special atmosphere was created by performances of pupils of music schools, who presented vocal works based on Magtymguly’s poems, with music composed by their teachers. These original compositions became a vivid example of a contemporary creative interpretation of the great poet’s legacy and clearly demonstrated that his poetry continues to inspire new generations of artists.

Throughout the “Days of Poetry”, guests were offered guided tours of the Magtymguly room-museum operating at the library of the same name in Kyiv. Visitors had the opportunity to explore an exhibition dedicated to the life and work of the poet, editions of his works in various languages, examples of decorative and applied art, national musical instruments and other exhibits revealing the richness and originality of Turkmen culture.

The “Days of Magtymguly’s Poetry” concluded with a reading of the poem “Mount Songu-Dagy” near the poet’s monument in Kyiv, performed by Turkmen youth in Turkmen and Ukrainian. The work, dedicated to the Motherland, its beauty and prosperity, became a symbolic finale of the cultural initiative.

The “Days of Magtymguly’s Poetry” became a significant cultural and educational event aimed at popularising the philosophical and moral legacy of the great Turkmen poet in Ukraine.

The joint project of the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Ukraine and the Library named after Magtymguly clearly confirmed the importance of preserving and promoting cultural heritage that unites generations, fosters the spiritual mutual enrichment of peoples and serves as a solid foundation for the further development of cultural cooperation. ///nCa, 23 June 2026 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Ukraine)