Looking for the most spectacular venue to follow the World Cup craze?

Meet the Antiphellos Antic Theatre in Kaş, Türkiye

The excitement of the FIFA World Cup 2026 has officially begun. The tournament’s energy is spreading worldwide, carrying the thrill far beyond the host cities and the stadiums. The World Cup craze is also in full force in Türkiye, where fans gather in various cities across the country to watch the intense competition on big screens in various spaces, from city squares to open-air venues.

The tournament spirit also comes to life in unique settings across Türkiye, where history and natural beauty create an unforgettable backdrop. One striking example was the giant screen installed at the ancient Antiphellos Theatre in Kaş, the charming coastal town in Antalya and one of the highlights of the Turkish Riviera, for Türkiye’s World Cup opener against Australia.

World Cup Excitement Overlooking the Turquoise Mediterranean Sea

For centuries, ancient theatres have been places where people gathered to celebrate, connect and share memorable experiences. Today, they continue that tradition in remarkable ways. From concerts and festivals to open-air screenings of major sporting events, these historic venues have become living cultural spaces once again. Watching a World Cup match, surrounded by the remains of ancient civilisations, offers visitors a unique experience; one that seamlessly blends contemporary excitement with the timeless appeal of Türkiye’s rich cultural heritage.

As the first light of day broke over Kaş on June 14, 2026, football fans gathered at the recently restored Antiphellos Theatre, echoing a tradition of communal gatherings that has endured for millennia. The FIFA World Cup atmosphere filled the 4,000-seat ancient venue, drawing crowds eager to experience the match in one of Türkiye’s most spectacular settings.

As every seat was taken, additional spectators arrived with their own chairs to soak up the atmosphere. Once an important port city of the Lycian League, Antiphellos provided an extraordinary stage for the occasion, with the ancient stone tiers overlooking the turquoise waters of the Mediterranean and creating an unforgettable setting for football’s biggest celebration.

Throughout the World Cup, similar screening events across Türkiye will continue to unite locals and visitors through a shared passion for football. If you happen to come across one of these gatherings during your holiday, you can immerse yourself in the excitement, celebrate alongside passionate fans, and enjoy the World Cup atmosphere in truly unique locations.

Be sure to check the screening programs of nearby ancient cities as well!

///nCa, 23 June 2026 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Türkiye to Turkmenistan)