Ashgabat Hosts Day of Remembrance and Mourning Ceremony

A commemorative event marking the Day of Remembrance and Mourning was held in Ashgabat at the “Memory Alley,” a memorial site inaugurated in May last year as part of celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

According to information published by THP, the ceremony was organized by the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Turkmenistan and brought together representatives of diplomatic missions, media organizations, schoolchildren from Ashgabat, their teachers and parents, as well as volunteers from the public organization “Ýeňme.”

The event featured remarks by Russia’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Turkmenistan, Ivan Volynkin. A memorial service honoring those who lost their lives during the war was conducted, followed by a minute of silence in tribute to the fallen defenders of the homeland.

Students from the Turkmen-Russian Secondary School named after A.S. Pushkin contributed to the solemn atmosphere by reciting wartime patriotic poetry dedicated to the courage and resilience of soldiers. The ceremony concluded with participants laying flowers at the memorial.

Russia observes the Day of Remembrance and Sorrow (День памяти и скорби) on 22 June. It honors the anniversary of the 1941 Axis invasion of the Soviet Union, which marked the beginning of the Great Patriotic War (World War II). /// nCa, 23 June 2026