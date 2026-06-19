Turkmenistan Launches Specialized Climate Change Curriculum for Higher Education Institutions

UNICEF and the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan hold two-day Training of Trainers for university faculty across the country

Ashgabat, 19 June 2026 — On 17–18 June, a two-day Training of Trainers (ToT) seminar was held at the UN House in Ashgabat to introduce the Specialized Course on Climate Change Adaptation for higher and secondary specialized educational institutions of Turkmenistan. The event was organized by UNICEF in partnership with the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan as part of a broader effort to mainstream climate education across the national higher education system.

The seminar brought together about 20 representatives from 12 institutions across Ashgabat, Turkmenabat, Mary and Dashoguz, including a pedagogical institute, as well as technical, agricultural, economic, and humanitarian universities.

The Specialized Course has been developed to strengthen the capacity of future teachers in both climate change knowledge and modern pedagogical skills. It is structured around five key modules: foundations of climate science; the climate change situation in Turkmenistan and sustainable lifestyles; modern interactive and child-centred teaching methodologies; SMART learning objectives and lesson planning; and a review of model lessons developed for the school curriculum across five subjects — natural science, geography, life safety, agricultural labour, and ecology.

Upon completing the course, educators will be equipped to explain the causes and consequences of climate change, analyze Turkmenistan’s climate context, apply interactive teaching techniques, and independently design and deliver lessons on climate change adaptation.

The two-day Training of Trainers format enabled participants not only to study the course content, but to practice interactive teaching methods hands-on, analyze model lessons, and develop SMART learning objectives. This approach is designed to ensure the quality and sustainable integration of the course into teaching practice at higher and secondary specialized institutions nationwide.

The course builds on the interdisciplinary climate change adaptation programme introduced in Turkmenistan’s secondary schools. Its launch at the higher education level represents a logical next step in building a climate-literate teaching community across the country.

Turkmenistan is among the countries most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, facing growing challenges including desertification, drought, and extreme heat. Equipping educators with the knowledge and skills to foster practical environmental competencies and an active civic stance among their students is a key element of the country’s long-term adaptation strategy. /// nCa, 19 June 2026 (in cooperation with UNICEF Turkmenistan)