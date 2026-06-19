Turkmen-Slovakia Partnership

On June 18, 2026, a meeting was held in Ashgabat between Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Akhmed Gurbanov, State Secretary of the Ministry of Economy of the Slovak Republic Vladimir Šimonyak and Ambassador of the Slovak Republic to Turkmenistan (with residence in Tashkent) Viktor Borecký.

During the meeting, the parties discussed priority areas of bilateral cooperation.

An exchange of views followed the first meeting of the Joint Turkmen-Slovak Commission on Economic Cooperation, held yesterday in Ashgabat. It was noted that the Commission’s activities open up significant opportunities for expanding trade and economic cooperation and deepening partnership in priority areas.

Mutual interest in further developing political dialogue and intensifying high-level contacts, including exchanges of visits between the foreign policy and economic ministries of the two countries, was confirmed.

Prospects for expanding trade and economic cooperation in areas such as transport, energy, information technology, agriculture, and others were also discussed. Particular attention was paid to enhancing contacts between business circles, organizing business missions, and the participation of Slovak companies in exhibitions and forums in Turkmenistan.

In addition, the parties discussed opportunities for expanding cooperation in the humanitarian sphere, including education and culture.

On June 17, 2026, the first meeting of the Turkmen-Slovak Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation began in Ashgabat. A delegation led by Vladimír Šimonyak, Deputy Minister of Economy of the Slovak Republic, arrived in our country to participate.

At a meeting held at the Yyldyz Hotel between the chairmen of the Joint Commission from the Turkmen and Slovak sides, it was emphasized that the negotiations planned in Ashgabat are of particular importance for taking interstate economic relations to a new level.

The opening of the first meeting of the Turkmen-Slovak Joint Commission then took place, attended by the leaders and members of the Commission from both countries.

It was emphasized that the current meeting of the Turkmen-Slovak Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation, being the first meeting in this format, is a historic event. This also confirms the parties’ interest in developing productive cooperation across a wide range of areas.

In this context, confidence was expressed that this first meeting in Ashgabat will further strengthen the basis for further effective interaction.

During the meeting, participants discussed the current state of bilateral trade and economic relations, prospects for cooperation in various economic sectors, and trade. They also noted the importance of exploring opportunities for joint projects that will contribute to expanding interaction and further strengthening the economic and investment partnership between economic entities in both countries.

On behalf of the meeting participants, sincere gratitude was expressed to the President of Turkmenistan and the President of the Slovak Republic, as well as the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty, Hero Arkadag, for creating optimal conditions for the successful holding of this meeting.

Then, within the framework of the first meeting of the Turkmen-Slovak Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation, working and bilateral meetings were held, which were attended by members of the Commission, heads and representatives of ministries and departments of our country.

Issues related to the development of bilateral cooperation in the trade, economic, fuel and energy sectors, construction, transport, communications and information technology, agriculture, environmental protection, healthcare and medical science, education, culture, sports, and tourism were discussed.

The Slovak guests’ cultural program in Ashgabat included sightseeing in the capital, including a visit to the Watan Mukaddesligi Museum at the Halk Hakydasy Memorial Complex. The Slovak delegation also visited the National Turkmen Carpet Museum and the State Museum of the State Cultural Center of Turkmenistan.

On June 18, the first meeting of the Turkmen-Slovak Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation will continue its work. Following its conclusion, the signing of a corresponding Protocol is expected. /// nCa, 19 June 2026 (in cooperation with MFA Turkmenistan)