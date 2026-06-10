Volunteering was here before the word existed

A UN Volunteer’s Story from Turkmenistan

The practice of Yowar

Volunteering is not a foreign concept in Turkmenistan. It is woven into the country’s cultural DNA. For generations, communities have practiced Yowar—an ancient tradition of collective charitable work, where neighbours come together to build homes, clear canals, or prepare for celebrations, freely and wholeheartedly.

In Turkmen, the word “Meiletinchi” simply means “volunteer.” But it means more than service. It means communities are strongest when people show up for one another. Today, that same spirit lives on in new forms.

Maya Islamova is a UN Volunteer with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Turkmenistan. She is a Data Visualization Assistant and helps turn complex information into clear, meaningful visuals that support programmes for children and families.

For Maya, data is more than numbers on a screen—it is a tool to improve lives if conveyed in a simple, understandable way.

A volunteer at heart

“Every day, I am inspired by the knowledge that I am part of a mission that truly matters. Being the only national UN Volunteer has made this experience especially unique.”

One of Maya’s most significant contributions has been crafting compelling visuals that speak to people at every level. In a world where decisions often depend on what can be clearly understood, her work helps clarify UNICEF’s work in a setting where she serves.

Like many great stories, Maya’s journey with UNICEF began unexpectedly. A single forwarded email opened the door to a role that would change her life.

When she first applied, she knew little about the work of UN Volunteers or their impact in communities. But her natural desire to help others connected her instinctively to the mission of the United Nations Volunteers (UNV).

“As I look back, I see my dream of contributing to something meaningful unfolding before me through my work as a volunteer,” Maya shares.

Using fine arts to convey meaning

Maya is an artist and for her looking at data and visualizing it creatively is as others might look at a blank canvas. She begins with simple sketches and then builds them into stories, bit by bit. Soon these stories start communicating a message.

“You give, you grow”

his work directly supports UNICEF’s efforts in Turkmenistan, where the focus is on improving the lives of children and young people, promoting education for all, supporting early childhood development, and building more inclusive communities.

“I believe that data has the potential to be a turning point in someone’s life,” Maya says.

She sees volunteering as a two-way experience: you give, and you grow. Just like Yowar, the spirit of volunteering in Turkmenistan is built on people coming together to support one another. Last year, UNICEF launched an initiative for children with disabilities, introducing tennis as an inclusive sport. This was the country’s first wheelchair tennis programme, which gave children with physical disabilities a chance to play sports, build confidence, and feel included. Being part of this programme became one of the most meaningful moments of Maya’s volunteering assignment, she notes.

“Witnessing their joy and newfound sense of purpose powerfully illustrates the impact of our work. There’s nothing more fulfilling than seeing a spark of happiness in children’s eyes,”says UN Volunteer with UNICEF, Maya Islamova, as she continues the tradition of Yowar in Turmenistan.

/// nCa 10 June 2026 (in cooperation with UNICEF, UNV)