A meeting with an IMF delegation was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

On June 8, 2026, a meeting was held in the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan between Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Serdar Muhammetdurdyev and a delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which arrived in Ashgabat as part of the traditional Mission to conduct consultations in accordance with Article IV of the IMF Agreement.

During the meeting, the parties discussed a wide range of issues related to the current state and prospects for developing bilateral cooperation between Turkmenistan and the International Monetary Fund. A lively exchange of views took place on key aspects of macroeconomic policy, sustainable development, and strengthening the country’s financial system.

The meeting focused on analyzing foreign economic factors influencing the regional and global economic agenda. The importance of Turkmenistan’s consistent efforts to diversify export routes, modernize its transport and logistics infrastructure, and effectively utilize its national potential to minimize external risks was emphasized.

A separate topic of discussion was Turkmenistan’s integration into the global economic system, including the country’s accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO). IMF representatives praised the comprehensive work being carried out by Turkmenistan to harmonize national legislation and modernize its statistical system in line with high international standards.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their mutual commitment to continuing a constructive and pragmatic dialogue. They expressed confidence that the results of the current IMF mission’s work will further strengthen the fruitful partnership aimed at ensuring stable economic growth and prosperity in the region. /// nCa, 9 June 2026 (in cooperation with MFA Turkmenistan)