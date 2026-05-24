The Termez Dialogue: A New Regional Architecture of Connectivity between Central and South Asia

Sadullaev Qudrat, Chief Research Fellow of the Academy of Public Policy and Administration under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Doctor of Law (DSc)

The contemporary system of international relations is being shaped by rapid geopolitical changes, growing fragmentation, disruptions in transport and supply chains, climate change, and increasing risks to food and energy security. Under these conditions, trust, dialogue and practical cooperation among states are becoming more important than ever. For Central and South Asia — two historically interconnected regions with significant yet not fully realized potential — connectivity has acquired not only economic, but also strategic, political and civilizational significance.

The initiative to strengthen connectivity between Central and South Asia, advanced by President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, represents a timely response to this historical and geopolitical demand. Its core idea is that security cannot be ensured solely through military or political instruments. It must also be built through economic development, transport corridors, trade links, education, culture and human capital. In this sense, development is not merely a consequence of security; rather, it is one of its fundamental preconditions.

This approach gained institutional form in July 2021, when Tashkent hosted the high-level international conference “Central and South Asia: Regional Connectivity. Challenges and Opportunities” at the initiative of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. The forum created an important political and expert platform for advancing interregional cooperation. Its international recognition was further demonstrated in 2022, when the United Nations General Assembly adopted the resolution “Strengthening Connectivity between Central and South Asia.” Initiated by the President of Uzbekistan and supported by more than 40 states, the resolution confirmed that Uzbekistan’s vision has significance not only at the national or regional level, but also for the wider international community.

The Termez Dialogue is a practical continuation of this diplomatic and intellectual process. Launched in May 2025, it has emerged as a permanent platform aimed at creating a stable, systematic and practice-oriented environment for cooperation between Central and South Asia. Its first meeting attracted considerable attention from the international expert community due to its broad participation, multilateral format and applied focus. The growing interest in this initiative was also reflected in the organization of a separate session on the Termez Dialogue during the Doha Forum in December 2025.

The second meeting of the Termez Dialogue, scheduled for 4–6 June 2026 in Tashkent, Termez and Samarkand, is expected to mark a new stage in the development of this platform. The main emphasis will shift from general conceptual discussions to the identification of specific priorities and practical mechanisms. In other words, the Dialogue is intended not only to exchange views, but also to generate concrete outcomes in political dialogue, economic connectivity, transport and logistics, climate adaptation, and cultural-humanitarian cooperation.

One of the key features of the Termez Dialogue is that it reflects Uzbekistan’s proactive, pragmatic and open foreign policy. Uzbekistan does not position itself as a state forced to choose between competing blocs, but rather as a reliable platform for dialogue among different regions, markets and civilizations. In this regard, the Termez Dialogue forms part of a broader system of initiatives, including the Fergana Peace Forum, the Samarkand Climate Forum, the Samarkand Solidarity Initiative, and proposals within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization on good-neighbourliness, trust and cross-border partnership.

Transport and logistics remain among the most important dimensions of connectivity between Central and South Asia. The countries of Central Asia are landlocked and therefore face structural limitations in accessing global markets. Diversifying transport routes, reducing logistics costs and facilitating access to external markets are essential for the region’s long-term economic development. According to available estimates, the level of transport connectivity of Central Asian states with external markets is around 60 per cent, while in the European Union and ASEAN countries it exceeds 95 per cent. In some cases, transport costs in Central Asia may reach up to 50 per cent of the final value of goods, which is several times higher than the global average.

In this context, the Trans-Afghan Corridor has strategic importance. It can provide Central Asian states with the shortest access to the ports of the Indian Ocean and link South Asia with the markets of Central Asia, Russia, China and Europe. This project is not limited to railway construction or transport infrastructure. It is also an instrument of regional economic integration, Afghanistan’s involvement in peaceful development processes, and the formation of a new trade architecture in Eurasia. Through this approach, Uzbekistan seeks to transform its geographical constraints into logistical advantages.

Afghanistan occupies a special place in this process. It is a natural land bridge connecting Central and South Asia. Uzbekistan’s policy toward Afghanistan is consistent and practical. Since 2021, Uzbekistan has sent 15 humanitarian convoys to Afghanistan, delivering more than 13,000 tons of humanitarian assistance. At the same time, bilateral trade and economic relations have been developing dynamically. In 2025, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Afghanistan reached 1.7 billion US dollars, which is 55 per cent higher than the previous year. These figures demonstrate that Uzbekistan views Afghanistan not as a source of problems, but as an important participant in regional development and stability.

The choice of Termez as one of the central locations of this initiative is also highly symbolic. Historically, Termez has been a meeting point of trade, culture, science and religious traditions between Central and South Asia. The city played an important role in the history of Bactria, the Kushan Empire, the Great Silk Road and wider civilizational exchange. Today, Termez is becoming Uzbekistan’s southern gateway and a modern centre of practical cooperation with Afghanistan and South Asia.

There are concrete examples of this transformation. The Termez International Trade Centre, opened on 29 August 2024, covers 36 hectares and is located only 500 metres from the border with Afghanistan. A 15-day visa-free regime has been introduced within the centre. Its infrastructure includes more than 3,000 shops, customs facilities, banking services, public service centres and export-oriented platforms. The annual export potential of products represented in the trade zone is estimated at 1.2 billion US dollars. More than 1,000 local residents and about 140 Afghan citizens are employed there. This shows that connectivity is not an abstract political slogan, but a practical reality linked to jobs, exports, services and human livelihoods.

Another important example is the Termez Cargo Centre, an international transport and logistics hub operating since 2016. Located near the intersection of Afghanistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan, the centre has been used since 2021 by the United Nations World Food Programme and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees for delivering humanitarian cargo to Afghanistan. Thus, Termez is becoming not only a trade and logistics hub, but also an important point of humanitarian diplomacy.

The Educational Centre for Afghan Citizens, established in Termez in 2018, also reflects Uzbekistan’s long-term investment in human capital. The centre provides education for Afghan youth in 17 higher education fields and 16 vocational and secondary-specialized areas. Since its establishment, more than 800 Afghan citizens have studied there, including 200 girls and women. These figures demonstrate the importance of education and professional training in stabilizing Afghanistan. Peace is strengthened not only through political agreements, but also through an educated, skilled and socially active generation.

Another important dimension of the Termez Dialogue is climate and environmental sustainability. Central and South Asia are among the regions most affected by the consequences of climate change. Water scarcity, desertification, soil degradation, air pollution, glacier melting and natural disasters are not only national challenges, but also transboundary problems. Therefore, climate adaptation, rational use of water resources, early warning systems and the exchange of digital hydrological data should become integral components of cooperation between the two regions.

Uzbekistan is taking an active role in this field as well. The Samarkand Climate Forum, regional climate summits, the Green Agenda, the regional strategy for climate adaptation and environmental protection programmes are important steps in this direction. These initiatives show that Central Asia is no longer merely a region affected by environmental problems; it is increasingly becoming an active regional actor proposing practical solutions.

Cultural and humanitarian cooperation forms one of the deepest foundations of interregional connectivity. The peoples of Central and South Asia have been linked for centuries through shared history, trade routes, science, culture and spirituality. Today, the demographic potential of the two regions also creates major opportunities: more than 60 per cent of the population is under the age of 30. This opens broad prospects for cooperation in education, science, academic exchange, innovation and human capital development.

From this perspective, the Termez Dialogue is not only a meeting of diplomats and experts. It should also serve as a platform that opens new opportunities for young people, scholars, entrepreneurs, educational institutions, cultural actors and civil society representatives. Economic projects require trust, and trust requires closer ties, mutual understanding and cultural dialogue among peoples.

The planned visit to Samarkand also carries deep symbolic meaning. For centuries, Samarkand served as a centre of science, trade and diplomacy connecting East and West, Central and South Asia, the Middle East and Europe. The “Spirit of Samarkand” reflects openness, tolerance, dialogue and a commitment to shared development. In the diplomacy of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Samarkand has become a platform that connects Uzbekistan’s historical legacy with modern international initiatives.

In conclusion, the Termez Dialogue is not an ordinary international event aimed only at bringing Central and South Asia closer together. It is a strategic platform that reflects Uzbekistan’s new foreign policy thinking, regional responsibility and global initiative. Its foundation rests on three interconnected principles: trust through dialogue, cooperation through dialogue, and shared development through cooperation.

The international community is increasingly recognizing Uzbekistan’s efforts in this direction. The adoption of the UN General Assembly resolution, the support of more than 40 states, and the growing interest of international organizations, experts and regional partners in the Termez Dialogue clearly demonstrate this trend. Through this platform, Uzbekistan is building a new bridge of trust between Central and South Asia — a bridge strengthened by trade routes, railways, educational programmes, cultural ties and humanitarian initiatives.

Therefore, the Termez Dialogue should be viewed as an emerging architecture of interregional cooperation. It contributes to the formation of Central and South Asia not merely as neighbouring geographic spaces, but as a macro-region united by common interests, shared security and a common future. In this process, Uzbekistan acts as an initiator, organizer and reliable bridge between the two regions. ///nCa, 24 May 2026 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Uzbekistan to Turkmenistan)