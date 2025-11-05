IOM empowers women in Turkmenistan: The second edition of the sewing training program for women completed in Lebap

One hundred nineteen women and girls from Afghan and local communities of Lebap province have successfully completed a three-month vocational training program in sewing. The training was conducted with the support of the non-governmental organization Ynamly Durmush under the regional project of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) Comprehensive Action Plan for Afghanistan and Neighbouring Countries, according to IOM Turkmenistan.

The trainees studied in groups comprising 30 participants per group at Secondary School No. 23 in Dyanev district under supervision of qualified instructors from Vocational Technical Lyceum No. 15 of the Seýdi Oil Refinery. Training included both theoretical and practical classes. According to instructors, the trainees were highly motivated and demonstrated great eagerness to learn. They all managed to successfully pass their graduation exams and present their own clothing designs.

All graduates awarded official certificates confirming their qualifications as seamstresses. They were also provided with professional sewing machines purchased by IOM to ensure the sustainability of training and enable the graduates to apply their skills in practice, thereby creating sustainable sources of income.

“The training became a real start to my independent professional life. Thanks to the sewing courses, I gained knowledge, a certificate, and received a high-quality sewing machine as a gift. Together with several friends, I was able to open my own home-based business, which now brings me income. I am very grateful for this opportunity!” said course graduate Bahar Mukhammetosmanova.

This initiative aims to expand the economic opportunities of women and girls from the Afghan community living in Turkmenistan, as well as those from local communities. This group represents the second cohort of women trained in sewing who were provided with personal sewing machines, bringing the total number of graduates to 239.

The regional IOM project “Comprehensive Action Plan for Afghanistan and Neighboring Countries” seeks to provide comprehensive support to the Afghan community residing in Turkmenistan, particularly women and girls, to promote their long-term sustainable development and social cohesion at the local level.

In addition to vocational training, the project successfully operates a Mobile Resource Center, which by now has provided medical and legal consultations to over 6,000 beneficiaries from Afghan and local communities in the villages of Ahal and Lebap provinces. With the project’s support, a medical facility in Parahatçylyk village, Ahal province, was rehabilitation to provide long-term, high-quality healthcare services to Afghan and local populations. ///nCa, 5 November 2025