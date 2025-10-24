EU-funded Training on Media Literacy and AI Integration for Content Creators held in Ashgabat

From 21 to 23 October 2025, a three-day EU training on “Media Literacy and AI Integration for Content Creators” was held at the Bouygues Turkmen Carbon Training Centre in Ashgabat.

The event gathered over 20 participants — lecturers and students of journalism faculties from Turkmen universities, as well as media professionals — interested in enhancing their skills in media literacy, fact-checking, and the ethical use of artificial intelligence in today’s media environment.

The training was organized under the EU-funded CARAVAN Project – Cultivating Audience Resilience through Amplification of Vibrant and Authentic Narratives in Central Asia, with the support of the Delegation of the European Union to Turkmenistan. The project aims to strengthen information resilience, promote media competencies, and counter disinformation across Central Asia.

Throughout the three days, participants explored practical ways to integrate AI tools into media production, learned mobile journalism techniques, improved storytelling, and discussed ethical aspects of using artificial intelligence in journalism.

“The European Union is proud to support initiatives that empower journalists and content creators with the tools and confidence to tell their own stories and shape the information environment around them. Through trainings like this one, we promote media literacy, ethical communication, and creative use of AI for more open and informed societies,” said Borislav Dimitrov, Chargé d’Affaires a.i. of the Delegation of the European Union to Turkmenistan.

The training not only provided participants with new knowledge and practical tools but also became a platform for exchanging ideas between academia and media practitioners.

This initiative is part of the European Union’s broader efforts to promote media literacy and support the development of independent, ethical, and resilient media across Central Asia.///nCa, 24 October 2025