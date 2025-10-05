CIET 2025: International Conference in Awaza Sets New Horizons for Sustainable Development

On 3–4 November 2025, the International Conference: “Development of the Construction, Industrial, Chemical and Energy Sectors of Turkmenistan” will take place in the Awaza National Tourist Zone on the Caspian coast. This flagship event will gather over 500 delegates from 40 countries, including senior government officials, leaders of international construction and chemical companies, financial institutions, and innovative startups.

The event will feature an ambitious conference program and exhibition, making Avaza the focal point for dialogue on sustainable development, advanced technologies, and global industry cooperation.

Key Themes of CIET 2025

The conference will explore how construction, energy, and industry contribute to sustainable growth, modernisation, and international cooperation:

Construction, Energy, and Industry in the Year of Peace and Trust: Sustainable Growth, Investment, and Cooperation. This high-level opening session will discuss the role of infrastructure and energy projects in fostering cooperation, the integration of modern solutions into national development, and the contribution of the sectors to achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

This high-level opening session will discuss the role of infrastructure and energy projects in fostering cooperation, the integration of modern solutions into national development, and the contribution of the sectors to achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Smart and Sustainable Construction: Digitalization, Innovation, and Workforce Development. Experts will review strategies for monetising traditional energy sources, modernising gas chemical complexes, expanding renewable energy, and building new power plants to ensure clean and reliable energy.

Experts will review strategies for monetising traditional energy sources, modernising gas chemical complexes, expanding renewable energy, and building new power plants to ensure clean and reliable energy. Sustainable Construction Materials and Climate-Resilient Infrastructure : Discussions will address the role of digitalisation, including Building Information Modelling (BIM), robotics, 3D printing, digital twins, AI and IoT, as well as workforce upskilling, to modernise construction and industrial processes.

: Discussions will address the role of digitalisation, including Building Information Modelling (BIM), robotics, 3D printing, digital twins, AI and IoT, as well as workforce upskilling, to modernise construction and industrial processes. Reliable Energy and Competitive Chemical Industries for Growth Sessions will focus on integrating solar and wind energy, small modular reactors, grid modernisation, and decarbonisation strategies to support resilient industrial and urban growth.

Sessions will focus on integrating solar and wind energy, small modular reactors, grid modernisation, and decarbonisation strategies to support resilient industrial and urban growth. Financing the Future: Mobilizing Capital for Sustainable Infrastructure. Delegates will exchange views on climate-aligned investment, ESG frameworks, PPP models, and green finance as foundations for building climate-resilient infrastructure.

Exhibition: Showcasing Achievements and Innovations

Alongside the conference, the expo will showcase the latest achievements in construction, energy, petrochemicals, and chemical industry sectors. This includes advanced building materials, modern power engineering solutions, and digital technologies designed to drive industry forward.

Why CIET 2025 Matters

By bringing together world-class discussions and a dynamic international exhibition, CIET 2025 provides a unique platform to:

Forge new business partnerships and attract investment opportunities;

Discover global best practices and the latest innovations in construction, energy, and industry;

in construction, energy, and industry; Showcase Turkmenistan’s achievements to a distinguished international audience;

to a distinguished international audience; Deepen cooperation among governments, financial institutions, and the private sector.

Turkmenistan offers significant investment potential in both construction and energy. Ambitious urban development projects, such as the smart city of Arkadag, large-scale infrastructure modernization, and the adoption of green building solutions are opening new avenues for international participation. In parallel, the country’s vast hydrocarbon reserves, expanding gas-chemical industry, and emerging renewable energy initiatives create opportunities for investors to engage in projects that support both sustainable growth and regional connectivity.

Registration for CIET 2025 is now open. We invite businesses, government officials, and international organisations to take part in Turkmenistan’s premier construction, industry, and energy event.

For detailed information and registration, please visit the official website: https://ciet-turkmenistan.com/en/registration. ///nCa, 5 October 2025 (material was provided by the CIET Organizers)