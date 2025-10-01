Turkmenistan and Ireland Strengthen Cooperation: New Ambassador Arrives in Ashgabat

On 30 September 2025, in the Mejlis of Turkmenistan, Speaker of the Parliament D. Gulmanova received the credentials of the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Ireland to Turkmenistan, Claire Brosnan (with residence in Moscow).

On behalf of the President of Turkmenistan, the head of the national parliament congratulated the diplomat on her appointment and wished her success in her important mission to strengthen friendly ties and expand mutually beneficial cooperation.

During the meeting, the Ambassador was briefed on the main priorities of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy, based on the principles of positive neutrality, peace, trust, and humanism, as well as the activities of the Mejlis aimed at improving the country’s legislative framework.

The Irish Ambassador highly praised the organization and holding of the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries in August this year in the “Awaza” National Tourism Zone, emphasizing the significance of this forum for strengthening international cooperation.

On the same day, a meeting took place between Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan S. Mukhammetdurdyev and Claire Brosnan, during which the diplomat presented copies of her credentials. The Turkmen side expressed its readiness to provide full support and assistance to the Ambassador’s activities aimed at enhancing cooperation.

During the talks, the parties discussed prospects for developing bilateral relations in the political-diplomatic, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian spheres. The successful cooperation between Turkmenistan and Ireland within international organizations, particularly the UN, including co-authorship of several General Assembly resolutions, was noted.

Special attention was paid to expanding the legal framework for cooperation and developing contacts between the scientific and educational institutions of the two countries. The Irish side was invited to actively participate in upcoming international events dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality.

Concluding the meetings, the Ambassador of Ireland to Turkmenistan, Claire Brosnan, reaffirmed her commitment to making every effort to further strengthen the multifaceted Turkmen-Irish partnership. ///nCa, 1 October 2025