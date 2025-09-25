SUSTAINABLE TRAVEL MILESTONE: TÜRKİYE REACHES 2,000+ GSTC-CERTIFIED HOTELS

Türkiye has achieved a significant milestone by enabling over 2,000 accommodation facilities to earn the internationally renowned GSTC Certificat ion.

Today, Türkiye boasts the highest number of GSTC-certified accommodation facilities in the world.

In 2022, Türkiye signed a cooperation agreement with the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) to implement a sustainable framework for Turkish tourism. This initiative positioned Türkiye as the first country to develop a national program with the GSTC at the government level, which has influenced other countries in similar efforts. With this initiative, Türkiye has achieved a remarkable milestone in global tourism by enabling over 2,000 accommodation facilities to earn the internationally renowned GSTC Certification within a span of just three years. Türkiye has not only implemented a profound transformation in the tourism sector but also presented a model that is referenced as an example on a global scale for its outstanding performance. Türkiye boasts the highest number of GSTC-certified accommodation facilities in the world, meaning that more than 80% of these certified facilities are located in Türkiye.

Nationwide Commitment to Global Standards

Under Türkiye’s National Sustainable Tourism Program’s Third Stage, where accommodations obtain the GSTC Certification, it has become a symbol of prestige for all facilities striving to offer visitors the highest quality and most comfortable experience in Türkiye. By the end of 2024, 1,466 facilities had qualified for GSTC certification, and as of September 1, 2025, this number reached 2,005, with an impressive 37% increase in just nine months. Today, the certification of over 2,000 facilities further strengthens Türkiye’s vision of global leadership in sustainable tourism.

Stage 3 certification rates have exceeded 50% based on room and bed capacity in Antalya, Kırşehir, and Kilis provinces. Following closely behind are İstanbul, Konya, Şırnak, Gaziantep, Kayseri, and Aydın, each of which has achieved more than 30% of its accommodation capacities certified against GSTC Standards. These figures show that not only major tourism hubs, but also emerging destinations are strongly committed to sustainability principles.

Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, the Republic of Türkiye’s Minister of Culture and Tourism, emphasised the progress in the sector: “The achievement of surpassing 2,000 GSTC-Certified hotels underscores our leadership in sustainable tourism. Our vision extends beyond achieving full compliance with global standards by 2030, and our ultimate goal is to position Türkiye as a global leader that actively shapes the future of sustainable tourism. Our tourism industry is showing a growing awareness and greater responsibility towards sustainability each day. The growing number of facilities obtaining Third Stage GSTC Certification, along with over 19,000 facilities that have already been verified and certified, clearly demonstrates our industry’s commitment to this transformation. Sustainability has become a fundamental principle and a collective responsibility that shapes the future of tourism. Thus, Türkiye is now also extending these certification efforts to the gastronomy sector as well. With this new programme in the food and beverage industry, Türkiye will once again set a global precedent, just as it did in the hospitality sector.”

Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) CEO Randy Durband shared his assessment regarding Türkiye’s achievements in sustainable tourism: “We congratulate Türkiye for surpassing 2,000 GSTC-Certified hotels, a remarkable achievement that demonstrates strong leadership in sustainable tourism. Türkiye’s National Sustainable Tourism Program is setting a global example of how governments and the private sector can work together to raise the bar in sustainability with a very rigorous program that engages all sizes and types of accommodations. We hope it inspires destinations worldwide to follow this remarkable path.”

Inspiring Partnership with GSTC

The verification/certification process for accommodation facilities is an integral part of Türkiye’s National Sustainable Tourism Program, which has been developed in partnership with the GSTC. Designed to ensure sustainable growth in Turkish tourism and to align all stakeholders around a common understanding, the National Sustainable Tourism Program subjects Türkiye’s accommodation facilities to rigorous audits based on GSTC Standards. Gradually becoming mandatory and fully aligned with international standards, the program aims for all facilities to complete the three stages and obtain the Sustainable Tourism Certificate by 2030.

With this strategic initiative, Türkiye has transformed sustainability from a voluntary practice into a legally mandated framework that serves as a global example. In this respect, Türkiye stands as a pioneering country worldwide, adopting a “must-have” approach to sustainable tourism through legally required certification of accommodation facilities.

Efforts undertaken in collaboration with GSTC are promoted on global platforms

On the other hand, Türkiye is taking extensive steps to promote the programme internationally in collaboration with the GSTC to inspire other nations in the journey towards sustainable tourism sector transformation. For instance, the GSTC2023 Global Sustainable Tourism Conference, GSTC’s signature event, was held in the Turkish Riviera’s jewel, Antalya, in 2023, bringing together international tourism stakeholders dedicated to advancing sustainable travel.

Additionally, Türkiye has been actively promoting the programme and highlighting its efforts, at various online and on-site conferences, events and meetings held in several countries, including Sweden, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, the United States of America, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Azerbaijan and many more… ///nCa, 25 September 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Türkiye in Turkmenistan)



