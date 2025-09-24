President of Turkmenistan holds meeting with UN Secretary-General António Guterres

During a working visit to the United States, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov met with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres.

During the talks, the head of Turkmenistan highly praised the UN’s activities, noting that over the past 80 years, the organization has done tremendous work to ensure peace, security, and stability worldwide. The President reaffirmed Turkmenistan’s commitment to further developing multifaceted partnerships with the UN to achieve these goals.

Serdar Berdimuhamedov emphasized that Turkmenistan, recognized by the UN as a neutral state three times, actively pursues its foreign policy and has maintained fruitful cooperation with the UN and its specialized agencies for many years.

Particular attention during the conversation was given to the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries, held in August in the “Awaza” National Tourism Zone. António Guterres expressed gratitude to Turkmenistan for the high level of organization of the event, noting that the conference and its outcome documents mark a new stage in the UN’s efforts to support these countries.

In turn, the President of Turkmenistan stated that the country is committed to effectively implementing the Awaza Political Declaration and the Awaza Program of Action adopted at the conference. He stressed that Turkmenistan intends to continue actively cooperating with regional states in the interest of global peace and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The meeting also stressed the role of the UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia, which has significantly intensified its activities in recent years, introducing new forms of interaction and implementing specific projects.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov invited the UN Secretary-General to participate in the International Forum for Peace and Trust, scheduled for 12 December in Ashgabat, dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality.

António Guterres thanked the President for the invitation and highlighted the important role of neutral Turkmenistan, with its rich history and unique cultural heritage, in promoting the ideals of peace in Central Asia and globally.

In conclusion, the head of Turkmenistan expressed sincere gratitude to the UN Secretary-General for his contribution to developing partnership relations between Turkmenistan and the UN, emphasizing that the country intends to remain a reliable and responsible partner of the Organization. ///nCa, 24 September 2025