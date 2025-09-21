Festive Event in Tashkent Marking the 34th Anniversary of Turkmenistan’s Independence

On 18 September 2025, a festive event titled “Turkmen-Uzbek Relations – at a New Historical Stage” took place in Tashkent, dedicated to the 34th anniversary of the Independence of Turkmenistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan. It was jointly organized by the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Uzbekistan, the Committee of Uzbekistan on Interethnic Relations and Affairs of Compatriots Abroad, and the Turkmen National Cultural Center.

The event was attended by the leadership and representatives of the Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan on Interethnic Relations and Affairs of Compatriots Abroad, various national cultural centers, higher educational institutions, Turkmen and Uzbek students, and media representatives.

During the event, speeches were delivered by Ambassador of Turkmenistan to the Republic of Uzbekistan Sh. Meredov, Chairman of the Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan on Interethnic Relations and Affairs of Compatriots Abroad K. Sariyev, a deputy of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan, and the head of the Turkmen National Cultural Center G. Avezdurdiyeva.

In his address, Ambassador Sh. Meredov highlighted Turkmenistan’s significant achievements over the years of independence and noted that, thanks to the efforts of the Heads of State of Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, bilateral relations between the two countries have reached a qualitatively new level in various fields, including political, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

The festive event concluded with musical performances featuring representatives of the Turkmen National Cultural Center of Uzbekistan, the State Philharmonic of Uzbekistan, other national cultural centers, and Turkmen students. Folk songs dedicated to friendship, national dances—including the Turkmen folk dance “Kushtdepdi”—left a profound impression on the participants. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 19 September 2025