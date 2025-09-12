For the First Time in History: The TIF 2025 Turkmenistan Investment Forum Mobile App is Available

On 18–19 September 2025, the Turkmenistan Investment Forum (TIF 2025) will take place at the Conference Center of the Avaza Sports Complex (National Tourist Zone Avaza, Turkmenbashi) on the Caspian Sea coast. For the first time in its history, the forum will be accessible to everyone in a digital format through the TIF 2025 Attendee Hub mobile application.

A Major International Event

TIF 2025 promises to be a landmark event for Turkmenistan and the global investment community. Key highlights of the forum include:

– Over 500 delegates registered from 45 countries.

– More than 100 speeches by international speakers planned.

– Supported by over 20 official sponsors and partners.

– 10 exhibition stands showcasing key investment projects.

A unique feature of the forum is the opportunity to combine its business program with relaxation during the velvet season on the picturesque Caspian Sea coast. This makes TIF 2025 not only a platform for business negotiations but also a place for inspiration and new ideas.

Digital Access for All

For the first time, the TIF 2025 Attendee Hub mobile application has been created. The app allows users to:

• Explore the overall forum program and key highlights.

• Follow official announcements and real-time updates.

• Experience the true scale of TIF 2025 — international delegations, sessions, and networking moments.

No registration is required to access the app—just download it and enter the code TIF2025TM in the Cvent Events application. The app is available for download at:

– App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/cvent-events/id1491335576

– Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.cvent.mobile.eventapp&pcampaignid=web_share&pli=1

New Horizons for Investments

TIF 2025 is a unique platform for building business connections, sharing expertise, and presenting innovative projects. The forum will bring together business leaders, investors, and experts from around the world to discuss prospects for economic growth and international cooperation. ///nCa, 12 September 2025