The National Leader of Turkmenistan met with the President of Azerbaijan in Turkmenbashi (updated)

On 22 August 2025, the National Leader of Turkmen people, the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty met with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Turkmenbashi city.

During the one-on-one meeting and the expanded meeting with delegations from both countries, it was noted that Turkmen-Azerbaijani relations are becoming systematic and regular, reaching a level of sustainable and mutually beneficial partnership, Turkmen State News Agency TDH reports.

During the discussion of various aspects of Turkmen-Azerbaijani cooperation, it was emphasized that both countries are committed to the further dynamic development of the interstate dialogue, which is based on centuries-old principles of good neighborliness and mutually beneficial partnership.

The meeting was attended by:

From the Azerbaijani side:

Mikayil Jabbarov — Minister of Economy

Jeyhun Bayramov – Minister of Foreign Affairs

Hikmet Hajiyev – Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan – Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration

From the Turkmen side:

Mammetkhan Chakiyev – Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers for Transport and Communication sector

Khojamyrat Geldymyradov – Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers for Economy and Finance

Rashid Meredov – Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs

Batyr Amanov – Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers for the Oil and Gas Sector

////nCa, 22 August 2025 (photo credit – official website of the President of Azerbaijan)