Kids’ Paradise: Ashgabat’s Kids Expo 2025 Brings Joy to Families

Elvira Kadyrova and Tamir Shakirov

From 21 to 23 August 2025, the Exhibition Center of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan in Ashgabat is hosting the “Kids Expo 2025: Everything for Children” fair, bringing together dozens of participants and hundreds of young guests along with their parents.

For three days, the exhibition center has transformed into a large interactive space where every child can find something they enjoy. The fair features books and school supplies, toys, textiles, food products for all age groups, and unique handmade items by local artisans.

Visitors are drawn to the colorful stands showcasing school goods—backpacks, stationery, globes, and board games. The program includes creative workshops in building, sculpting, and other crafts. For fans of intellectual games, a chess zone has been set up where young participants can test their skills on oversized boards. The exhibition also offers detailed information about educational courses.

Beyond its educational offerings, Kids Expo creates a festive atmosphere for children and parents alike. Entertainment zones invite guests to dance with animators, join contests, draw, run, and jump… In short, a paradise of childhood—for grown-ups too.

Organizers have also taken care of tasty treats: the venue features kiosks offering snacks, pizza, ice cream, and refreshing drinks.

Kids Expo 2025 is a place not only to stock up on useful items for the new school year, but also to spend quality time enriching both mind and body—and simply enjoy a delightful family outing. /// nCa, 21 August 2025

Photo report from the exhibition: