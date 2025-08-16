Turkmen-Russian Gala Concert “Music of Peace, Friendship, and Brotherhood” Held in Moscow

On 15 August 2025, the Rachmaninoff Hall of the Tchaikovsky Moscow State Conservatory hosted a grand Turkmen-Russian concert titled “Music of Peace, Friendship, and Brotherhood.” The event was dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s Permanent Neutrality, and the declaration of 2025 as the International Year of Peace and Trust.

The musical performance, held within the framework of the 19th International Music Festival “Gathering Friends,” was organized by the Scientific and Creative Center “Musical Cultures of the World” with the support of the Ministry of Culture of Turkmenistan, the Embassy of Turkmenistan in the Russian Federation, and the Sounds of the Dutar Foundation. The project’s author is composer M. Guseinov, founder and artistic director of the annual Moscow International Festival of Turkmen Classical Music “Sounds of the Dutar” named after N. Khalmamedov.

The concert’s title was inspired by the book “Music of Peace, Music of Friendship and Brotherhood” by the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Hero-Arkadag Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. The book recounts the legendary figure Shukur-bakhshi and pays tribute to the centuries-old art of Turkmen folk bards, which has always held a place of honor and reverence in Turkmenistan. The songs and tales performed by these virtuoso musicians convey stories of joy and sorrow, beauty and emotion, reflecting the soul and sentiments of the Turkmen people.

The solemn event was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, members of the diplomatic corps accredited in Moscow, heads and staff of leading academic institutions, representatives of Russia’s artistic and scholarly communities, numerous residents and guests of Moscow, as well as members of the media.

Turkmen performers, whose artistry has already captivated audiences across the globe, arrived in the Russian capital to take part in the concert.

The musical program was preceded by an engaging lecture delivered by renowned musicologists and educators. The speakers included E. Osipova, Candidate of Art History and Associate Professor in the Department of Music Theory at the M. Kulieva Turkmen National Conservatory, and E. Volkov, Russian conductor, choirmaster, and Senior Lecturer at the Russian Institute of Theatre Arts (GITIS). Their lecture immersed the audience in the cultural context of Turkmen-Russian musical ties, serving as a thoughtful prelude to the concert’s performances.

In his welcoming address, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to the Russian Federation E. Aydogdyev emphasized that cultural diplomacy—an integral part of Turkmenistan’s policy of positive neutrality under the leadership of the President—embodies the triumph of peace, friendship, mutual understanding, and the noble principles of humanism, uniting nations in pursuit of a brighter future.

Director of the United Nations Information Centre in Moscow V. Kuznetsov noted that the United Nations “firmly believes that the arts in general, and music in particular, have the power to unite peoples, inspire individuals, break down racial and political barriers, counter discrimination, and ease tensions.”

Acting Rector of the Tchaikovsky Moscow State Conservatory, Doctor of Art History, Honored Artist of Russia, and Professor A. Sokolov concluded his remarks with a heartfelt wish: “May the image of Shukur-bakhshi, embodying the aspiration for peace, unite the musicians and audience of this concert!”

In his welcoming remarks, President of the Russian Academy of Arts and Honored Artist of the Russian Federation V. Tsereteli also emphasized the profound symbolism of the concert’s title, noting its timely relevance in light of both the 80th anniversary of Victory and the designation of 2025 as the International Year of Peace and Trust.

The gala concert program featured vocal and instrumental works by N. Khalmamedov, Ch. Nuryimov, V. Bogdanov-Berezovsky, A. Mosolov, M. Weinberg, K. Volkov, and M. Guseinov, alongside Turkmen and Russian folk compositions. These beautiful songs and collaborative performances were dedicated to the themes of peace, friendship, brotherhood, and unity. Each piece was met with enthusiastic applause from the audience.

In the foyer of the concert hall, an exhibition was also on display, showcasing books and artworks by distinguished painters. ///nCa, 16 August 2025

Some photos from the concert: