Turkmenistan’s Economy Diversifies with Growth in Key Sectors

Turkmenistan’s economy continues to demonstrate steady growth and development across several key sectors, including construction, oil and gas, shipbuilding, and the food industry. Based on recent reports in Turkmen media, significant achievements in production capacity, export potential, and the adoption of modern technologies are contributing to the diversification of the economy and strengthening its competitiveness.

Construction Industry: Production of Building Materials

The “Ak Bulut” Economic Society in the Koytendag district, Lebap province, plays a significant role in Turkmenistan’s construction sector. The enterprise has the capacity to produce 50,000 tons of dry construction mixes and 4 million square meters of gypsum board annually. This enables it to supply the construction market not only in Lebap province but across the entire country. The primary raw material, gypsum, is sourced from the rich deposits of the Koytendag district.

The production process is equipped with high-performance, environmentally friendly equipment from leading companies in China, Germany, and Türkiye. All stages of production are monitored through digital systems, enhancing efficiency and product quality. The enterprise actively exports its products to Central Asian countries (Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan), as well as Armenia, Georgia, Türkiye, and Azerbaijan, with export ties to Georgia being actively developed.

“Ak Bulut” holds certifications compliant with international standards, including ISO 9001 (quality management), ISO 14001 (environmental management), and ISO 45001 (occupational health and safety). In the summer of 2025, the enterprise launched production of two new products: “Baffle” suspended ceilings, which add a decorative aesthetic to buildings, and “Boardline” wall panels with fire- and moisture-resistant properties.

Oil and Gas Sector: Restoration and Increased Production

The oil and gas industry remains the backbone of Turkmenistan’s economy. In January-July 2025, the Well Overhaul Department of the Goturdepe field, part of the “Turkmennebit” State Concern, restored and recommissioned 122 wells with reduced output. This effort led to an increase in hydrocarbon production, with over 49,180 tons of oil extracted during this period, exceeding planned targets of 43,000 tons by 14.3%.

The Goturdepe field, located in western Turkmenistan and considered one of the largest in Central Asia, will mark 70 years of industrial operation in the coming year.

Shipbuilding: Certification and New Projects

The “Balkan” Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Plant successfully completed employee certification in modern non-destructive quality control methods, including ultrasonic and magnetic particle testing. The training was conducted as part of a project to build two new dry cargo vessels with a carrying capacity of 6,100 tons. These methods ensure the reliability of welds and the durability of the vessels.

Food Industry

Private companies in Turkmenistan’s food industry continue to show progress through the adoption of modern technologies and the expansion of production capacities. The “Täze aý” company in Mary province produces up to 30 tons of various sausage products daily, alongside a wide range of confectionery items, including cakes, waffles, cookies, and candies. The company also manufactures 18 types of dairy products, such as kefir, sour cream, cheese, feta, and ice cream, which are highly popular due to their quality, meeting the strictest consumer standards. Production lines are equipped with high-tech equipment from leading European, Russian, and Turkish companies.

The “Elin” private company also makes a significant contribution to the food industry, producing dairy products and sausages. Its facilities, spanning over 5.5 hectares, are equipped with innovative equipment from Germany and Türkiye. The enterprise produces up to 3 tons of ayran daily, and in the near future, it plans to launch the production of two types of Dutch cheese, expanding its product range and strengthening its market position. ///nCa, 15 August 2025