Turkmenistan Bolsters Efforts to Implement Kigali Amendment for Ozone Layer Protection

A working meeting dedicated to the implementation of the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol, adopted in 1987 under the UN Vienna Convention for the Protection of the Ozone Layer, was held in Ashgabat.

The event brought together representatives from the Ministries of Energy, Construction and Architecture, the Ozone Center of the Environmental Agency, the State Concern “Türkmenhimiýa,” the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan, as well as private companies operating in the field of refrigerants and energy-efficient technologies. Key partners included representatives from UNIDO and UNDP.

During the meeting, updated legislative initiatives aimed at reducing the consumption of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs)—synthetic gases used in cooling and air-conditioning systems—were presented. HFCs are potent greenhouse gases, with a global warming impact hundreds to thousands of times greater than that of carbon dioxide (CO2) per unit of mass, despite their relatively short atmospheric lifespan of about 15 years. Currently, HFCs account for approximately 2% of total greenhouse gas emissions, but their significant global warming potential necessitates urgent action.

The Kigali Amendment, which supplements the Montreal Protocol, aims to reduce HFC consumption by 85% by 2045. Turkmenistan actively supports this initiative by enhancing its national legislation.

Specifically, amendments to the Turkmenistan Law “On the Protection of the Ozone Layer” (2009) have been introduced to:

– tighten licensing and certification procedures for equipment using ozone-depleting substances (ODS) and HFCs;

– Strengthen monitoring and reporting mechanisms;

– Introduce prohibitive measures for refrigerant disposal;

– Expand the authority of regulatory bodies;

– Facilitate access to international funding.

Turkmenistan has developed a National Plan for the phased reduction of HFC consumption by 2045. The first stage—freezing consumption levels—was successfully implemented in 2024. Subsequent targets include:

– A 10% reduction in HFC consumption by 2029;

– A 30% reduction by 2035;

– A 50% reduction by 2040.

To achieve these goals, the country is adopting natural refrigerants, such as ammonia and hydrocarbons, across various economic sectors. Starting 1 January 2027, only reusable cylinders will be used for transporting refrigerants, and mandatory labeling of substances as “harmful to the ozone layer and Earth’s climate” will be introduced.

The cooling sector remains one of the most energy-intensive, prompting Turkmenistan to implement a project to enhance the energy efficiency of alternative refrigeration technologies. This project includes:

– Building institutional capacity to implement energy efficiency standards;

– Certifying specialists in modern refrigeration technologies;

– Establishing demonstration sites for replacing outdated equipment with more energy-efficient alternatives.

Additionally, under the Kigali Amendment, guidelines are being developed to regulate the import and transit of refrigerants and refrigeration equipment through Turkmenistan. The Customs Service will consider the energy efficiency characteristics of imported equipment, marking a significant step in modernizing the sector.///nCa, 14 August 2025 (based on materials from “Neutral Turkmenistan” newspaper)