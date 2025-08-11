Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan Elevate Relations to New Heights: Mirziyoyev Expresses Gratitude to Turkmen Leadership

On 10 August 2025, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev sent letters of gratitude to President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and National Leader of the Turkmen People Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, congratulating them on the successful hosting of the Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries in the National Tourist Zone “Awaza.”

As President Mirziyoyev noted in his letter to the Turkmen President, “This forum is of particular significance as it comprehensively addressed issues of strengthening economic connectivity, particularly in transport, for developing countries, especially those in Central Asia, enhancing their transit potential, and further expanding access to global markets.”

President Mirziyoyev highly praised the fruitful negotiations held during the conference, which are expected to provide a strong impetus to the development of multifaceted cooperation between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan. The discussions covered trade, investment, transport, logistics, and cultural-humanitarian ties, laying the foundation for long-term collaboration.

The President of Uzbekistan expressed confidence that the upcoming high-level visit of the President of Turkmenistan to Uzbekistan will elevate the relations of good-neighborliness and strategic partnership between the two nations to a whole new level.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev expressed gratitude to President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and National Leader Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov for awarding him Turkmenistan’s highest state honor, the Order “Hyzmatdaşlygy ösdürmäge goşandy üçin” (For Contribution to the Development of Cooperation). Mirziyoyev conveyed deep appreciation for this recognition, viewing it not only as a personal honor but also as a symbol of the eternal friendship between the Uzbek and Turkmen peoples. He emphasized that the award reflects the profound respect and shared aspirations of the two brotherly nations. ///nCa, 11 August 2025