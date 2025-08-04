Turkmenistan to host Azerbaijan National Day as part of UN conference

As part of the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDCs), an “Azerbaijan National Day” will be celebrated in Turkmenistan’s Avaza National Tourist Zone.

According to the Ministry of Culture, the event, running from August 4 to 8, is to showcase Azerbaijan’s rich cultural heritage, ancient artistic traditions, and vibrant modern creativity.

A delegation led by Minister of Culture Adil Karimli, along with renowned Azerbaijani artists, has already arrived in Avaza to prepare for the event.

The Azerbaijani pavilion will feature an impressive array of national crafts, publications, souvenirs, and works of applied art.

Visitors can also enjoy an open-air exhibition demonstrating the artistry of carpet weaving, traditional costumes, kelaghayi (traditional Azerbaijani women’s headwear), shabaka (Azerbaijani traditional stained glass technique), and embroidery, with master classes offered to the public. A culinary corner will present a taste of Azerbaijani traditional national cuisine.

The musical performances will highlight the beauty of Azerbaijani national music, dance, and modern stage shows.

The official opening of the conference on August 5 will feature an international Gala concert. The main celebration, “Azerbaijan National Day,” will be held on August 6 with a magnificent music and dance program. The event will conclude on August 8 with a final Gala concert featuring famous Azerbaijani artists and performers. /// AZERTAC, 3 August 2025