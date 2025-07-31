President of Turkmenistan Inspects Final Preparations for Major UN Conference in Awaza

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov conducted a comprehensive working visit to the Balkan velayat on Wednesday, July 30, to personally ensure that all preparations are complete for the Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDCs).

The President’s inspection focused on two critical venues: the Turkmenbashi International Airport and the prestigious Awaza National Tourist Zone, which will host this significant international forum bringing together high-level delegations from around the world.

Upon arrival in Turkmenbashi, President Berdimuhamedov was greeted by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov, along with other senior officials. The Foreign Minister provided a detailed briefing on the completion of all preparatory work throughout the conference complex, including extensive landscaping efforts and the creation of optimal conditions for forum participants.

The President emphasized that Turkmenistan’s selection as the host country clearly demonstrates the expanding constructive cooperation between Turkmenistan and the United Nations. This partnership represents a cornerstone of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy and aligns perfectly with the nation’s commitment to universal well-being and progress. The hosting of such a large-scale international event also underscores Turkmenistan’s active role in coordinating global efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

Following his inspection of the main conference facilities, President Berdimuhamedov toured the cultural infrastructure of the Awaza National Tourist Zone. Located along the scenic Caspian coast, Awaza has established itself as a recognized center for major international meetings, forums, concerts, and festivals, cementing its reputation as a hub for cultural exchange.

President Berdimuhamedov personally reviewed arrangements for guest reception, ensuring they meet the highest standards of traditional Turkmen hospitality. The modern hotels throughout Avaza, which enhance the magnificence of the Caspian coastline, offer comprehensive amenities for participants’ comfort and relaxation.

Focusing particular attention on guest accommodation and reception protocols, President Berdimuhamedov issued specific instructions to ensure a comprehensive and responsible approach to organizing all aspects of the upcoming forum, emphasizing Turkmenistan’s determination to conduct the event at the highest possible level.

On conclusion of the visit, the president returned to Ashgabat. /// nCa, 31 July 2025 (Images – screenshots from THP clip)