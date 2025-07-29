Historic second place of young Turkmen chess players at the Central Asian Championship

From July 20 to 29, the picturesque city of Cholpon-Ata ( Issyk-Kul , Kyrgyzstan) hosted the Central Asian Chess Championship with classical regulations among boys and girls. The tournament brought together the most talented chess players of the region, who competed in 12 categories – boys and girls under 8, 10, 12, 14, 16 and 18 years old.

We are especially proud of the performance of the Turkmen team, which won 2 gold , 3 silver and 1 bronze medal, taking an honorable second place in the overall team standings .

In first place is the national team of Uzbekistan with 16 medals, 6 of which are gold. The hosts of the tournament, the national team of Kyrgyzstan, also have 6 medals, 2 of which are also gold, but the Kyrgyz lost in the number of silver medals (all of their other 4 medals are bronze). Next are the representatives of Kazakhstan – 6 medals (1 gold, 5 silver), and the national team of Tajikistan is in fifth place with 1 gold and 1 bronze.

It should also be noted that of the five Central Asian countries, Turkmenistan was the least represented country – only 15 players, 6 of whom were medalists, which speaks to the high productivity of our athletes. The largest team, as expected, was the national team of Kyrgyzstan – 192 participants. Uzbekistan nominated 129 best players, Kazakhstan – 72, and Tajikistan – 17. In total, 425 boys and girls participated.

🏅 Winners and prize winners from Turkmenistan:

• Charyev Charyhekim (Academy ” Kusht” Alemi , Ashgabat) – gold in the category of boys under 8 years old (8 out of 9 points)

• Charyeva Anna (Mary velayat) – gold in the category of girls under 8 years old (7.5 out of 9 points)

• Avliyakuliev Maksat (Lebap velayat) – silver in the category of boys under 10 years old (7.5 out of 9 points)

• Batyrov Alykhan (Mary velayat) – silver in the category of boys under 12 years old (7 out of 9 points)

• Rejepova Jahan (Lebap velayat) – silver in the category of girls under 16 years old (7.5 out of 9 points)

• Muradova Nebahat (Lebap velayat) – bronze in the category of girls under 14 years old (6 out of 9 points)

• It is also worth noting those who were just one step away from the prize places, i.e. in 4th place, Lyalya Vepaeva (under 10 years old, 6 out of 9 points) and Ali Akhmedov (under 14 years old, 6 out of 9 points).

For the first time, direct titles were awarded at the Central Asian Championship, up to the title of International Master in the under-18 category. This decision was made by the International Chess Federation ( FIDE) for the first time this year, and speaks of the recognition of the high level of play in the Central Asian region. Our compatriots were also among those awarded sports titles, thanks to their results. Thus, the title of Candidate Master of Sports FIDE was awarded to all the prize winners listed above, and Dzhakhan Rejepova was awarded the title of FIDE Master among women.

The Issyk-Kul results prove that the brilliant performance of young Turkmen athletes at the recent international tournament in Ashgabat was not a coincidence, where our guys aged 8 to 12 took first place in the team competition among 11 countries .

The President of the Chess Federation of Turkmenistan Vepa Myalikgulyev comments on the successes of Turkmen chess players:

“Children’s chess in Turkmenistan has grown to the level where we are already striving not just for any medals in individual categories, but are aiming specifically for gold medals in many categories, as well as high team prizes at regional, continental, and some world championships. That is, the struggle for us is moving to the level of chess schools in our countries.

That is why the second place in the overall team ranking at the Central Asian Championship – a region that is already recognized as one of the leaders in world chess – is a particularly significant result for us.

I believe that a new, extremely important stage is now beginning in our chess – increasing the competitiveness of our talents at the youth level – at the ages of 12 to 16. At this level, the enthusiasm of children’s coaches and a large number of domestic and international tournaments should be supplemented by the systematic work of state chess schools with properly organized methodological work aimed at further improving the skills of young talents at a deeper fundamental level of understanding chess, and the constant improvement of the qualifications of coaches at the youth and adult levels.

It is important not to weaken the good pace of development of children’s chess at the next age level, and for this it is necessary to urgently further raise the methodological base in chess schools.” /// nCa, 29 July 2025 (in cooperation with Turkmenistan Chess Federation)

Detailed results of the tournament can also be found at the link:

