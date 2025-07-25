National Leader of Turkmen People Inspects Avaza’s Readiness to Host Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries

Turkmenistan is actively preparing to host the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries. As part of these preparations, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, made a working trip to Balkan province to personally oversee the progress of work.

The focus of Hero-Arkadag’s visit was Turkmenbashi International Airport, which will serve as one of the main transport hubs for guests arriving for the conference. As known, the airport was modernized in anticipation of the event. Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov inspected the international passenger terminal and the passport control point, emphasizing the importance of providing high-quality service. During the visit, new operational equipment that had arrived at the airport was presented.

The National Leader tested the condition of the runways at Turkmenbashi International Airport, driving along them in a high-speed sports car. Innovative technologies were applied during the runway’s reconstruction, which is critical for ensuring flight safety. Additionally, the road leading to the airport was inspected.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov then visited the Avaza National Tourism Zone, where the main cultural events of the upcoming forum will take place. He reviewed the progress of construction and the development of coastal infrastructure. Arkadag stressed that the upcoming events will significantly strengthen cultural ties between countries, showcasing the achievements of friendly nations. He also highlighted the need for a comprehensive approach at all stages of preparation, including the organization of parking spaces.

A key part of the visit was a boat trip on the Caspian Sea. The Secretary of the State Security Council and Minister of Defense, B. Gundogdyev, briefed on the specifications of the vessels that will maintain order on the country’s maritime waters during the international forum.

Concluding his visit to the Balkan province, the National Leader held a working meeting dedicated to the organization of the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries. Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted that the country’s ministries and agencies are actively preparing for this major international event. He also mentioned the signing of an Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the UN for hosting the conference, emphasizing the need to successfully fulfill the tasks outlined in the document.

The meeting addressed issues related to the improvement and cleanliness of the Avaza National Tourism Zone, ensuring hotels provide high-quality services for foreign guests, including medical services, as well as the operation of ambulances and retail outlets. Public order and security were also discussed, with instructions given to military and law enforcement agencies to maintain control.

The Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan underscored the importance of a high organizational level for cultural events, such as the Friendship Concert and the Festival of National Dishes, timed to coincide with the national days of Central Asian countries. He also issued instructions for the effective use of internet resources to widely promote the upcoming conference.

Upon completing his working visit to the Balkan province, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov returned to Ashgabat. ///nCa, 25 July 2025