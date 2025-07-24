Turkmenistan’s Leadership Congratulates the President of Uzbekistan on His Birthday

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov sent a message to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan on the occasion of his 68th birthday.

“We highly value your personal contribution to strengthening the traditionally friendly and strategic relations between our countries and look forward to further expanding bilateral cooperation for the benefit of our peoples,” the President of Turkmenistan emphasized in his message.

On 24 July, President Mirziyoyev held a telephone conversation with the National Leader of the Turkmen People, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

During the discussion, the sides addressed current issues concerning the further development and consolidation of Uzbek-Turkmen relations of friendship, good neighborliness, and strategic partnership, within the framework of the practical implementation of agreements reached at the high-level meeting held in Samarkand in April this year.

The parties noted the dynamic growth of mutual trade turnover, deepening cooperation between enterprises and businesses, and the continued active exchange in cultural and humanitarian spheres.

They also exchanged views on international and regional agendas, including preparations for the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries and the next Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia.///nCa, 24 July 2025