From Digitalization to Culture: CAIEF-2025 Sets the Course for Central Asia’s Development

On 22 July 2025, the inaugural Central Asian International Economic Forum (CAIEF) took place in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

The large-scale platform for discussing prospects for economic, humanitarian, and digital partnership in the region brought together over 500 representatives from government institutions, businesses, academia, and media from Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

Participants of CAIEF included Russian Ambassador to Tajikistan Semyon Grigoryev, Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan Ahliddin Nuriddinzoda, Deputy Minister of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan Babaniyaz Yalakov, Acting Deputy Minister of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan Shokhrukh Gulamov, Deputy Minister of Economic Development of the Russian Federation Murat Kerefov, and State Secretary – Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation.

The forum was organized by the Roscongress Foundation, the Russian-Tajik Business Council under the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the executive body of the city of Dushanbe, and the Autonomous Non-Profit Organization “International Center for Regional Integration.”

CAIEF-2025 featured nine sessions covering key areas of partnership in the Eurasian space, ranging from digitalization and energy to humanitarian cooperation. These included the plenary session “Shaping a Regional Space of Trust, Partnership, and Friendship,” “Development of Women’s Entrepreneurship,” “The Role of International Organizations in Advancing Eurasian Cooperation: Central Asia as a Region for New Interaction Formats,” “Dialogue of Cultures: The Russian Language as a Foundation for Interregional Trust,” “Industrial and IT Parks, Free Economic Zones: Platforms for Interregional Cooperation in Central Asia,” “Tourism and Creative Industries: Opening Pathways of Friendship and the Cultural Code of the Region,” “Digitalization and AI: Technological Independence and the Future of a Unified Digital Space,” “Transformation of Trade and Logistics in Central Asia: From Online Retail to Innovative Transport Hubs,” and “Resources of the Future: How Energy and Water Shape the Region’s Development.”

The flagship event of CAIEF-2025 was the plenary session “Shaping a Regional Space of Trust, Partnership, and Friendship,” which brought together representatives of government, business, public organizations, and the expert community from Central Asian countries and Russia. Participants discussed specific areas of cooperation in digital economy, logistics, industrial partnerships, youth and educational exchanges, and creative industries. Special attention was given to the role of humanitarian interaction, including the promotion of the Russian language as a tool for economic and cultural dialogue.

During the session, participants highlighted the success of joint projects aimed at increasing the region’s investment attractiveness and addressed challenges facing Central Asia, with particular focus on energy, water resources, transport infrastructure, digitalization, and green economy.

Several agreements were signed during the forum. Following the plenary session, a Joint Declaration was signed, in which the parties reaffirmed their commitment to deepening economic integration, expanding trade and economic ties, and jointly addressing global challenges, including climate change and food security.

CAIEF marked the culmination of the large-scale “Journey to the Heart of Eurasia” Expedition. Over 46 days, representatives of business, academia, education, and culture traveled more than 10,000 kilometers, visiting 27 cities across five countries—Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan—where they held over 160 events. ///nCa, 24 July 2025