President of Uzbekistan Congratulates National Leader of Turkmenistan on His Birthday

On 29 June 2025, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a telephone conversation with the National Leader of the Turkmen people and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, warmly congratulating him on his birthday. He extended heartfelt wishes for good health, family happiness, and well-being, as well as peace and prosperity for the brotherly people of Turkmenistan.

Mirziyoyev highlighted Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov’s personal contribution to the formation and sustainable development of modern Turkmenistan, the elevation of the country’s international prestige, and the strengthening of Uzbek-Turkmen relations built on friendship, good neighborliness, and strategic partnership.

During the conversation, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov conveyed warm greetings from President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov to his Uzbek counterpart.

The sides expressed particular satisfaction with the level of bilateral cooperation achieved in recent years.

They noted the growth in trade and freight transportation, and the advancement of key cooperation projects—most notably, the near completion of the Shavat–Dashoguz border trade zone. Cultural and humanitarian exchanges continue actively, and several important joint events are planned, including a meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission, the Interregional Forum, and the Business Council.

Mirziyoyev and Berdimuhamedov also exchanged views on pressing regional matters, including preparations for the upcoming Seventh Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia, scheduled to take place in Tashkent this September. ///nCa, 29 June 2025