Regional cooperation in focus: Results of the ECO Transport Meeting in Tehran

On 2 June 2025, Tehran hosted the 13th Ministerial Meeting on Transport of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), which was attended by ministers, deputy ministers and senior representatives of ECO member States, as well as officials from international partner organizations. This meeting served as a key platform for strengthening regional cooperation in the field of transport and communications.

Turkmenistan was represented at the meeting by Mammetkhan Chakiyev, Director General of the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan. Other high-ranking participants included Minister of Roads and Urban Development of the Islamic Republic of Iran Farzane Sadegh, Minister of Transport of the Republic of Uzbekistan Makhkamov Ilkhom, Minister of Communications of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Abdul Alim Khan, Secretary General of the International Road Transport Union (IRU) Umberto de Pretto, Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Asad Majid Khan.

The participants exchanged views on current challenges and future opportunities for the development of efficient, integrated and sustainable transport systems in the ECO region. The discussions focused on improving multimodal transport corridors, promoting digitalization in the transport sector, facilitating cross-border trade and transit, and implementing regional agreements and frameworks.

The Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation between the ECO member States. They also stressed the need for coordinated actions and investments to improve infrastructure, harmonize transport policies, and increase private sector participation in regional transport projects.

The key outcome of the meeting was the unanimous adoption of the Tehran Declaration, which outlines strategic priorities and a collective roadmap for improving regional transport and connectivity. The Declaration highlights the importance of regional solidarity, coordinated political action, and multilateral cooperation to promote economic growth, sustainable development, and people-to-people connections throughout the ECO region.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Chakiyev held a number of bilateral meetings. With the Minister of Transport of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the parties discussed the development of transport and logistics infrastructure, increasing cargo transportation, upgrading border posts and the prospect of creating new joint routes.

At the meeting with the Minister of Communications of Pakistan, attention was paid to strengthening partnership in the field of transport, developing new logistics areas and digitalizing transport services.

Negotiations with the IRU Secretary General were devoted to the issues of training qualified drivers and logistics managers, as well as expanding cooperation in the automotive industry.

In addition, a meeting was held with the ECO Secretary General, where key aspects of the development of the transport sector, strengthening regional connectivity and promoting international transit were discussed. Additionally, the issue of preparations for 3rd United Nations Conference on the Problems of Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC), scheduled for August 3-5, 2025 in the city of Turkmenbashi, Turkmenistan, was raised. An expanded ECO meeting is planned as part of this event.

Greater trade in ECO region hinges on digitalisation, IRU tells ministers

The ECO region remains at the forefront of TIR adoption, representing more than 70% of all TIR carnets issued worldwide.

One standout development is the sharp increase in TIR operations in Pakistan, which have risen by 200% year on year. Pakistan has opened new trade corridors with TIR, connecting South Asia with Central and West Asia, China, and the Middle East.

Meanwhile, TIR is now live in Iraq. Although not part of the ECO region, this marks a significant trade and transit milestone for ECO countries, especially Iran and Türkiye.

Despite progress, border crossing challenges persist, often halting drivers for days or even weeks, frequently leaving them without access to basic hygiene or sanitation facilities.

IRU Secretary General Umberto de Pretto said, “We urge you to apply risk assessment tools, distinguishing between high-risk and low-risk transport operations, and establish TIR Green Lanes or Green Windows. All Central Asian countries have implemented these. We invite other ECO countries to follow their lead.”

“With transport demand growing, the shift from paper to fully digital systems for transit, customs and permits has never been more urgent. Tools like eTIR and e-CMR are already available. It is now a matter of implementation,” he added.

Alongside digitalisation, road safety continues to be a pressing issue for the industry.

“IRU certifies thousands of drivers and transport operators each year to promote safety, efficiency and sustainability,” said Umberto de Pretto. “We are seeing progress in the ECO region, particularly through initiatives by Iran’s Ministry of Road and Urban Development to establish harmonised professional qualification standards.”

The MoU signed in 2023 by IRU, its member ICCIMA, and the Road Maintenance and Transport Organisation (RMTO) aims to train and certify all road transport professionals with international IRU Academy certificates. This initiative is already enhancing the capacity of Iranian companies to deliver transport services at the highest standards.

The next phase of the project will extend IRU’s international qualification standards in training, examination and certification to Iranian commercial drivers, including those transporting dangerous goods.

To strengthen public-private partnerships, provide first-hand insight from the ground, and further enhance regional connectivity, IRU and ECO established the TIR National Associations Consultative Group (TIRACG) in 2023.

At its first meeting, TIRACG identified key challenges and solutions in road transport and transit, resulting in clear recommendations now reflected in ECO ministerial reports. ECO is currently working with its member states to implement them.

“IRU and ECO’s enhanced cooperation in recent years has delivered strong results. I trust countries will continue to use platforms like ECO to engage with one another, with IRU as their private sector partner, tackling transport challenges and finding sustainable solutions for regional economic growth,” concluded Umberto de Pretto. ///nCa, 4 June 2025