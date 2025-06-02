President Serdar Berdimuhamedov met with Chairman of Pakistan Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani

On 31 May 2025, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the Chairman of the Senate of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani during his official visit to Turkmenistan, marking a significant step in strengthening bilateral ties between the two nations.

Expressing gratitude for the warm hospitality extended by the Turkmen government and people, Chairman Gillani conveyed heartfelt greetings from Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to President Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, whom he referred to as a close friend of Pakistan. He also extended wishes of prosperity to the Turkmen nation, emphasizing Pakistan’s high regard for Turkmenistan’s recent achievements.

President Berdimuhamedov warmly welcomed the guest, expressing confidence that the visit would provide a strong impetus to the development of inter-parliamentary relations. He conveyed best wishes to Pakistan’s leadership and hoped for a successful visit.

The discussions highlighted the multifaceted cooperation between Turkmenistan and Pakistan, built on mutual respect and understanding. The sides reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation in political, diplomatic, trade-economic, energy, transport, educational, and humanitarian spheres.

The meeting underscored the positive dynamics in bilateral relations, with both nations supporting each other’s international initiatives.

A key point of discussion was Turkmenistan’s initiative to declare 2025 the “International Year of Peace and Trust” through a UN General Assembly Resolution. This milestone coincides with the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality status, with numerous events planned to celebrate this achievement. President Berdimuhamedov extended an invitation to Chairman Gillani and members of Pakistan’s Senate to participate in these events.

The sides emphasized the critical role of parliamentary diplomacy in fostering bilateral and international cooperation. The Pakistan-Turkmenistan Parliamentary Friendship Group was recognized as a vital platform for exchanging legislative expertise and promoting parliamentary dialogue.

The meeting concluded with both sides expressing confidence that the longstanding friendly relations between Turkmenistan and Pakistan will continue to flourish across a wide range of areas, benefiting the brotherly peoples of both nations. ///nCa, 2 June 2025