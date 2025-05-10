Elvira Kadyrova, Minsk, 9 May, 2025

On May 9, 2025, Minsk celebrated the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War with grandeur. The military parade on Victory Avenue became the centerpiece of the celebrations, bringing together thousands of spectators and veterans.

This day, filled with both pain and joy, tears and warm smiles, underscored Belarus as a country that deeply honors its history.

Despite the evening’s cool weather, crowds of residents and guests filled Victory Avenue, many carrying flowers, St. George ribbons, and Belarusian flags.

The festivities began at 8:30 PM, with World War II veterans and President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko arriving at the central tribune. “On May 9, 1945, the skies were illuminated by the first victory fireworks. A peaceful life began, in which we continue to count the years and days of the Great Patriotic War. For 80 years, we have celebrated victory, remembering the heroes and bowing our heads in respect to the fallen. We hold this parade in honor of those who stood firm and fought bravely, slowing down the death machine that leveled cities, villages, destinies, and lives,” emphasized the Belarusian leader.

The 2025 Victory Parade featured more than 4,000 military personnel, over 200 pieces of equipment, and 39 aircraft and helicopters.

The parade highlighted the international scale of the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. Military formations from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan took part in the march.

The parade was also attended by press representatives from CIS and EAEU countries, including Azerbaijan, Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Moldova.

A spectacular finale to the parade was a musical and dance performance—1,250 young men and women dressed in Soviet-era style performed the Victory Waltz. Following the theatrical performance, the sky was illuminated by a grand fireworks display.

The military parade on May 9, 2025, in Minsk became a true act of unity for the Belarusian people and, above all, a testament to the strength of their spirit. ///nCa, 10 May 2025.