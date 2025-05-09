Press Tour to the Republic of Belarus #8: MAZ – The Heart of Belarusian Motor Engineering

Elvira Kadyrova, Minsk, 8 May 2025

Ashgabat. Amid the deafening roar of a construction site, a powerful rumble emerges. Through the cloud of dust, a dump truck approaches, proudly displaying the MAZ logo—a symbol of reliability on Turkmenistan’s roads…

Minsk. Our delegation, consisting of journalists from CIS and EAEU countries, including News Central Asia, visited the town of the Minsk Automobile Plant (MAZ). This industrial flagship, with a history spanning over 80 years, continues to push technological boundaries in the world of heavy-duty machinery.

The Minsk Automobile Plant (MAZ) is one of Belarus’s largest enterprises. Its history began on August 9, 1944, when the decision was made to establish an automobile assembly plant in Minsk. Shortly after the city was liberated from German occupation, efforts commenced to restore the destroyed production facilities.

Today, MAZ is the leading and most renowned automobile manufacturing enterprise in the CIS, producing hundreds of models of high-performance freight, passenger, utility, trailer, and specialized vehicles. MAZ is more than just a factory—it’s an entire town, with streets named after various landmarks and a road network spanning 140 kilometers.

MAZ serves as the managing company of the BELAVTOMAZ holding, which comprises 11 enterprises from various regions of Belarus.

The company’s portfolio includes semi-trailer tractors, flatbed trucks, dump trucks, chassis for specialized equipment, trailers, urban, intercity, tourist, and special-purpose buses and minibuses.

Each year, over 14,000 units roll off the MAZ production lines. The factory currently operates entirely on Belarusian and Russian components, with localization levels reaching up to 96% for certain models. MAZ continues to implement eco-friendly technologies, introduce robotics (while preserving manual labor), and strengthen its presence in the international market.

Over 60% of MAZ vehicles are exported to Russia.

MAZ is also prepared to launch new exports to Turkmenistan. “If Turkmen customers show interest, we are always ready to consider the matter. We know that white is preferred in Turkmenistan, and if there is demand, we will produce vehicles specifically for this market,” says Mikhail Lavrenovich, a senior official in MAZ’s Foreign Economic Relations Department.

In April 2025, MAZ inaugurated a new production facility for second- and third-generation buses.

For comparison: in recent years, MAZ produced around 1,500–1,800 passenger vehicles annually. This new facility will increase production capacity to 3,000 units per year.

This strategic expansion doubles the previous production capabilities, ensuring full coverage of Belarus’s urban transport needs while significantly enhancing export potential.

The 40,000-square-meter facility houses welding, painting, and bus assembly workshops, as well as a preparatory metalworking shop. It features three autonomous production lines, diagnostic and adjustment areas, and modern warehousing infrastructure. Until 2027, the new plant will manufacture both second- and third-generation buses in parallel, after which production will fully transition to third-generation models.

Journalists had the opportunity to witness the entire bus assembly process—from frame welding, bodywork adjustments, and priming to installation of power units, paneling, filling, and pre-paint preparation. This is followed by automated painting, drying, and final interior assembly, including floors, windows, doors, and handrails. Once quality control is completed, the finished vehicles are dispatched to the sales department.

Yet, the most vital element in this process remains the human factor. The faces of factory workers reflect dedication and pride, knowing their labor is a fundamental part of an industry that shapes their lives.

Beyond its manufacturing excellence, MAZ is deeply invested in motorsports. A key component of MAZ’s identity is the MAZ-SPORTauto racing team, founded in 2010 to showcase MAZ’s innovative and high-quality vehicles, boost brand loyalty, and enhance global recognition.

MAZ teams have repeatedly secured victories and podium finishes in prestigious rally raids such as Dakar, Silk Way Rally, Golden Kagan, Turkmen Desert Race, Morocco Desert Challenge, and more.

The story of MAZ is a testament to resilience, adaptation, and innovation, ensuring the company maintains its leadership in the industry. ///nCa, May 9, 2025

Photo Report: