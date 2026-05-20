UNFPA held a seminar on the impact of extreme heat on women’s reproductive health

On May 20, 2026, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Office in Turkmenistan conducted a seminar on the impact of extreme heat on women’s reproductive health. The event was organized as part of the 2026 joint Work Plan between UNFPA and the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan. The primary objective of the seminar was to introduce national specialists to modern, evidence-based approaches to the clinical diagnosis of heat stress in pregnant women and the adaptation of care in extreme heat conditions to minimize health risks.

The seminar, held both in person and online, brought together heads and profile specialists from the country’s leading medical institutions. Among the participants were representatives from the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan, the National Center for Reproductive Health, the Scientific-clinical center for Maternal and Child health of Ashgabat, the “Ene Myahri” Center, faculty members from the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology of the Myrat Garryev State Medical University, as well as chief reproductologists and specialists from the regional health departments of Ashgabat city, Arkadag city, and all velayats of the country.

During the meeting, participants reviewed the climate realities of Turkmenistan and specific impacts of extreme heat on women’s health. Special attention during the sessions was given to the adaptation of service delivery at the primary healthcare level to prevent the effects of high temperatures on the bodies of pregnant women. ///nCa, 20 May 2026 (in cooperation with UNFPA Turkmenistan)