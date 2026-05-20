The Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Romania met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Romania

On May 20, 2026, the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Romania, Mr. Annamammet Annayev, met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Romania, Ms. Oana-Silvia Tsoiu.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects for further development of Turkmen-Romanian relations, reaffirming their mutual interest in further strengthening cooperation in the political, trade and economic, transport, cultural, humanitarian, and educational spheres.

Particular attention was paid to issues of multilateral cooperation, the promotion of Turkmenistan’s international initiatives, and cooperation within the United Nations.

The parties also discussed a wide range of bilateral issues, including the development of transport and transit cooperation, the expansion of trade and economic ties, the development of interparliamentary dialogue, and the strengthening of contacts between the foreign ministries of the two countries. The importance of further developing cooperation in the cultural, humanitarian, educational, and energy spheres was particularly emphasized.

Following the meeting, the parties expressed confidence in the further strengthening of friendly and partnership relations between Turkmenistan and Romania. ///nCa, 20 May 2026