China is willing to deepen security cooperation with Central Asia

China is willing to work with Central Asian countries to continuously deepen practical cooperation in areas such as counter-terrorism, combating telecom fraud and other transnational crimes, high-quality Belt and Road security cooperation, and immigration management, Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong said Monday.

Wang made the remarks while addressing the second China-Central Asia ministerial conference on public security, internal affairs held in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Wang said that since the successful holding of the first conference, all parties have strengthened strategic dialogue and advanced practical cooperation under the framework of the mechanism, achieving fruitful results and injecting new momentum into regional security and stability.

China is willing to work with all parties to actively implement the Global Security Initiative and the Global Governance Initiative, carry forward the China-Central Asia Spirit, and continue improving the China-Central Asia ministerial conference mechanism on public security, internal affairs, Wang said.

He called for promoting high-quality development of regional law enforcement and security cooperation and better supporting the building of a China-Central Asia community with a shared future.

The minutes of the meeting were signed, and a joint ministerial press conference was held to brief on the outcomes.

Before the meeting, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with the heads of the delegations.

During his stay in Kazakhstan, Wang also met separately with Kazakhstan’s minister of internal affairs and chairman of the National Security Committee, and exchanged views with the ministers of internal affairs of Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. ///Xinhua, 19 May 2026