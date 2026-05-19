Russian business leader on future China-Russia cooperation

Chen Ziqi, a reporter from CGTN

CGTN interviewed Pavel Kiparisov in Beijing, Chairman of the Russian-Chinese Guild of Commerce, on May 18, 2026. [Photo: courtesy of Pavel Kiparisov]

As Russian President Vladimir Putin begins his state visit to China from May 19 to 20, attention is once again turning to the strength and resilience of China–Russia relations at a time of profound global economic and geopolitical change.

Ahead of the visit, Putin addressed the Chinese public, expressing hope that the peoples of the two countries would grow closer and deepen mutual understanding. Highlighting the steady expansion of bilateral ties, he noted that China–Russia trade has remained above $200 billion for three consecutive years, while the visa-free policy between the two countries has further stimulated tourism, business exchanges and people-to-people connectivity.

On Monday, CGTN interviewed Pavel Kiparisov, Chairman of the Russian-Chinese Guild of Commerce, to discuss the development and future prospects of China–Russia economic and business cooperation under the framework of the long-standing strategic partnership between the two countries. The conversation also explores expectations surrounding President Putin’s visit to China, as well as emerging opportunities for bilateral trade, investment and regional cooperation.

Reporter: This year marks the 30th anniversary of the China–Russia strategic partnership and the 25th anniversary of the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation. How have these long-term political ties helped support business and investment cooperation between the two countries?

Pavel Kiparisov: The long-term political foundation between China and Russia has created a strong sense of stability and mutual trust for businesses on both sides. This stability allows companies to confidently invest their money, resources and efforts into long-term cooperation with Chinese partners and in the Chinese market.

As an example, the recent opening of an official representative center of Russia’s Ryazan regional government in Beijing sends a positive signal to businesses, demonstrating that Russian regions are ready to deepen engagement with China and actively encourage local enterprises, technologies and investors to explore opportunities with Chinese partners. Meanwhile, it also shows Chinese and Russian businesses are prepared to offer favorable conditions for investment and joint projects.

Reporter: What signals or outcomes would you pay closest attention to President Putin’s visit?

Pavel Kiparisov: We look for the strategic decisions of our leaders. China’s economy is transforming from the “world’s factory” into a major global center for research and innovation, creating new opportunities for deeper China–Russia cooperation.

To sustain the momentum in bilateral trade, it is important to better coordination between the two countries’ industries and technical standards.

For instance, foreign medical companies entering the Russian market must go through a formal certification and legalization process, which can be complex and time-consuming.

To address this, the Russian-Chinese Guild of Commerce, together with China’s Tsinghua University, is working on a major project to support the localization and certification of medical equipment in China and Russia. It aims to streamline procedures and make it easier for Chinese companies to obtain the necessary approvals to enter the Russian market legally and efficiently.

Reporter: What have been the biggest attractions of the Chinese market for Russian businesses?

Pavel Kiparisov: Russian businesses see strong attraction in the Chinese market, particularly in technology and industrial cooperation.

The automotive sector is a key example, where Russian factories are increasingly adopting Chinese technologies from companies to upgrade domestic production.The broader Chinese contributions in areas include logistics and investment, helping support Russia’s industrial and economic development.

Reporter: Cross-border travel between China and Russia has increased sharply since the visa-free policy took effect. How could this growing people-to-people exchange support bilateral trade and investment?

Pavel Kiparisov: The visa-free policy has significantly strengthened people-to-people exchanges between China and Russia by making travel easier and more efficient for business communities. Removing visa barriers reduces time and administrative costs, thereby directly facilitating closer business and diplomatic contacts.

In addition, deeper cooperation in education, science, and engineering is an important foundation for long-term bilateral relations. In particular, expanding opportunities for Russian and Chinese engineers and researchers to collaborate in high technology and scientific innovation is crucial.

The ongoing investment in research and development in China, along with planned bilateral “Years of Education,” will further strengthen talent exchange and practical cooperation between the two countries.

As President Putin’s visit to China unfolds, the interview highlights a shared emphasis on strengthening practical cooperation, particularly in trade, technology, education, and regulatory alignment. In a changing global economic environment, both sides continue to explore new pathways to deepen business ties and expand long-term people-to-people and institutional collaboration. ///nCa, 19 May 2026