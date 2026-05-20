Ashgabat Prepares to Host CIS Council of Heads of Government Meeting: Agenda Features Economy, Digital Transformation, and New Youth Capitals

Ashgabat is preparing to host a major international event. The day after tomorrow, 22 May 2026, the capital will welcome the next meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). This high-level summit is set to focus on key aspects of integration and cooperation.

According to preliminary reports, the draft agenda includes twelve items covering a wide range of fields—from strengthening macroeconomic ties to environmental security and youth policy.

The summit program is traditionally divided into two segments. During the narrow-format session, heads of delegations will hold an extensive exchange of views on the most pressing issues of economic cooperation across the CIS space. In addition, the prime ministers will review the outcomes of the Interstate Program of Cooperation in Geodesy, Cartography, and Spatial Data, which runs through 2026.

The expanded-format session will focus on adopting a package of documents and concrete decisions aimed at long-term prospects. The parties are expected to approve joint steps for developing convention and exhibition activities, as well as deepening cooperation in transport and radionavigation.

Special emphasis will be placed on technological progress, specifically the digital transformation of the mining and metallurgical industries within the CIS member states.

The environmental agenda will also be addressed: delegates will consider issues related to the land reclamation of territories in member states affected by uranium mining operations.

Beyond economic and infrastructure matters, the Council of Heads of Government will touch upon humanitarian initiatives. An official decision is expected regarding the declaration of the CIS Youth Capitals for 2027 and 2028.

To ensure the upcoming event is conducted at the highest level, the President of Turkmenistan has signed a Decree. This step was taken in accordance with the Action Plan for implementing the Concept of Turkmenistan’s CIS Chairmanship in 2026. According to the signed document, the Department of Affairs of the Apparatus of the President of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, in cooperation with the CIS Executive Committee, have been instructed to ensure an outstanding level of organization for the summit. ///nCa, 20 May 2026