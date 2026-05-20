UN-Habitat’s Ashgabat Plans Highlight Turkmenistan’s Growing Urban Role in Central Asia

Turkmenistan’s capital has attracted regional attention after UN-Habitat announced that it is considering opening a project office in Ashgabat, signalling growing international engagement in the country’s urban development agenda.

The announcement was made during the World Urban Forum in Baku by Erfan Ali, Regional Director of UN-Habitat for Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

The development comes ahead of the High-Level United Nations Roundtable at White City Ashgabat 2026 (WCA 2026), where sustainable urban development, smart-city systems and resilient infrastructure will be among the key topics.

With more than 650 delegates from 55 countries expected, the forum is positioning Ashgabat as a growing regional platform for dialogue on sustainable cities, investment cooperation and infrastructure transformation.

Analysts say that a UN-Habitat presence in Ashgabat could strengthen international cooperation in urban planning, climate resilience and smart governance across Central Asia.

Detailed information about the conference agenda, exhibition participation and sponsorship opportunities is available on the official event website: White City Ashgabat 2026 Official Website ///nCa, 20 May 2026