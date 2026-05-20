UNDP Supports National Efforts to Shape Turkmenistan’s Artificial Intelligence Strategy

Ashgabat, 20 May 2026: Today, within the framework of the regional initiative supporting the development of the National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Strategy, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), jointly with the Ministry of Communications of Turkmenistan, organized a workshop on key findings of the draft Strategy.

The workshop brought together representatives of government institutions, national experts, and UNDP international specialists to review and validate key findings related to the development of the national artificial intelligence ecosystem. Discussions focused on strengthening institutional readiness, advancing digital infrastructure, and identifying priority policy directions to ensure the responsible and inclusive adoption of AI technologies in Turkmenistan.

Participants reviewed the current state of artificial intelligence development in the country, including data ecosystem readiness, governance mechanisms, and emerging opportunities for introducing AI-driven innovations in the public sector. International best practices in the development of national AI strategies were also presented, alongside discussions on aligning national priorities with global standards for the ethical, legal, and responsible use of artificial intelligence.

A key outcome of the workshop was the validation of priority areas that will inform the finalization of Turkmenistan’s National Artificial Intelligence Strategy. These priorities are expected to guide future policy development, strengthen institutional capacities, and support the country’s sustainable digital transformation.

The workshop marked an important step in advancing a coordinated and evidence-based approach to artificial intelligence policymaking in Turkmenistan, contributing to broader efforts to harness digital technologies for inclusive growth and sustainable development. ///nCa, 20 May 2026 (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan)